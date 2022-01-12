Casa Del Sol Tequila Announces New Senior Sales Appointments

Casa Del Sol tequila has announced the appointments of industry veterans Clarissa Clark as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Brian Condon as Senior Vice President of Distribution Operations. Clark and Condon are proven industry leaders with sales and operations experience across beer, wine, spirits and consumer goods industries.

Co-founded by Eva Longoria, Casa Del Sol is a new luxury sipping tequila produced by a 100% Mexican-owned and female-operated distillery. Clark and Condon join a strong executive and leadership team including CEO Steph Sebbag, President Colbi Corbett, Head of Production Alejandra Pelayo, Artesana Tequilera Mariana Padilla and Director of Taste Experience Chef Nikki Martin.

“As a company and brand, we are trying to challenge the status quo,” said Colbi Corbett, President of Casa Del Sol. “We are taking a fresh approach to a lot of the foundational parts of our business that haven’t felt disrupted in some time. Clark and Condon are integral to our business because they know the industry in depth, have a proven track record, and both believe in the mission, vision, and values of Casa Del Sol. I look forward to working with them to continue to build strong relationships with accounts, distributors, customers and other stakeholders that are so crucial to our business.”

Prior to joining Casa Del Sol, Clarissa Clark served in multiple sales capacities helping build and lead national accounts sales teams across the US as Director of Sales for Diageo North America and Mark Anthony Brands. More recently, she served as Vice President of Sales for Tyson Foods and prior as Vice President of Sales for Shell Oil Company US creating and implementing sales plans for profitable growth. Clark brings her experience back to the adult-beverage industry, leading the commercialization process across the On & Off Premise sectors, alongside our strategic distribution partner, Southern Glazer’s Wines & Spirits.

“What attracted me to Casa Del Sol was their refreshing approach to all things, from brand development, to the sustainable production and distillation process to their unique styles of leadership,” said Clark. “It’s a place where I can combine my experience with my Hispanic heritage while working alongside former colleagues and customers again. We are building an innovation brand and disrupting the culture with a purpose that we can be proud of,” she continues.

Condon joins Casa Del Sol from Francis Ford Coppola Winery, where he was the General Manager and Senior Vice President of Wholesale. In this role Condon was responsible for The Coppola Family’s domestic sales teams wholesale strategy, pricing, programming, and execution. Prior to joining Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Condon held a variety of leadership roles including Director of Sales for Allied Domecq and Director of Trade Marketing for Diageo North America. In his new role, Condon will focus on building the infrastructure to support all aspects of operations alongside the brand’s importer partner, Shaw Ross.

“After two decades of working with leading wine and spirits suppliers, I know a great team when I see it. The diversity of talent that Steph and Colbi have attracted at Casa Del Sol is inspiring. I am honored to work alongside this outstanding team to represent a luxury sipping tequila that is destined to redefine the category,” says Condon.

Both appointments will be effective immediately.

About Casa Del Sol



Casa Del Sol is a luxury sipping tequila, inspired by the magic of golden hour and Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave, and translates to “house of the sun” in Spanish. Finished in Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak, Casa Del Sol tequila has a distinct flavor and aromatic profile where old world craftsmanship meets new world artistry, infusing Mexican tradition with notes of French heritage. The Casa Del Sol portfolio boasts three premium sipping tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave, grown in Jalisco, Mexico for a minimum of seven years. Casa Del Sol is now available in select cities and online at CasaDelSolTequila.com; and will be available in retail nationwide by early 2022. To learn more, visit CasaDelSolTequila.com and follow Casa Del Sol on Instagram @CasaDelSolTequila.

For More Information:

https://casadelsoltequila.com/