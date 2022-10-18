Celebrated Sommelier André Hueston Mack Launches Rye & Sons

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Acclaimed sommelier and winemaker André Hueston Mack launches Rye & Sons, an elegant rye whiskey crafted in Kentucky. Throughout his decades-long career, from being the head sommelier at Per Se, to hosting Bon Appetit’s “World of Wine” and “Through the Grapevine” viral video series, André has strived to make wine accessible and playful – and now he’s bringing his distinctive approach and ethos to American whiskey. With warm notes of anise, roasted nectarine and a hint of salted caramel, the first vintage of André’s Kentucky straight rye is meant to be enjoyed without pretense in any situation, poured straight or used in cocktails.

André Hueston Mack is an award-winning sommelier, winemaker, wine educator and restaurateur. While known for his James Beard Award-nominated wine label Maison Noir Wines (featured on wine menus in celebrated restaurants across the country), and viral video series like “World of Wine with André Mack” (the most viewed wine show on YouTube) and “Through the Grapevine” (with celebrity guests like Tessa Thompson and Dwyane Wade), André spent years working as a sommelier in renowned restaurants such as Thomas Keller’s Michelin-awarded The French Laundry and Per Se.

In 2021, André first brought his winemaking philosophy to whiskey, with a limited edition bourbon created in partnership with longtime friend, and founder and master blender of Pinhook Bourbon, Sean Josephs (the two worked together at Per Se and have been close friends for over 15 years). After the success of the limited edition bourbon, the two friends are excited to formally partner and launch Rye & Sons, a sophisticated yet approachable rye whiskey that pays homage to the long heritage of American whiskey, while remaining true to André’s playful, characteristic ethos.

Rye is the original American whiskey known for its complexity of flavor and long American history. After largely disappearing post-Prohibition, rye whiskey has recently seen a resurgence (it’s the fastest growing category of whiskey), with small producers like Pinhook taking up the mantle. Now, Rye & Sons – with its spirited label design and eye-catching neon green tax tape on the bottle top – continues to move the category forward with it’s complex, approachable rye with bright notes of anise, cinnamon, roasted nectarine and salted caramel, and aromatic hints of orange zest, eucalyptus and clove.

Rye & Sons is available for $28.99 (750 ML), ships nationwide and can be found in local retailers.

About Pinhook Bourbon

Pinhook crafts distinctive bourbons and ryes each year by applying a winemaker’s approach to whiskey. They use careful barrel selection, small-batch blending, and bottling at the proof determined to perfectly showcase the resulting whiskey’s character to bring out the best in every set of barrels, rather than forcing them into a fixed flavor profile. Through the Pinhook process, they relentlessly pursue the complexity and balance that make each new vintage as intriguing as the promising young thoroughbred on its label.

Pinhook’s flagship bourbon and rye are blended for everyday drinking and retail for less than $40. Their pricing–averaging $1 per ounce wholesale–and their high proof make Pinhook a great candidate for cocktails as well as straight pours. Pinhook is currently sold in 30 states.

