Copalli Rum Continues Cocktails For A Cause Campaign in Honor of World Clean-Up Day

BELIZE— In honor of World Clean-up Day Copalli Rum is continuing its successful Cocktails for A Cause initiative, which supports eco-friendly organizations. During the month of September, Copalli will raise funds to support Let’s Do It World – the organization behind World Clean Up Day. Additionally, the brand will be sponsoring local clean-up projects in key markets.

Copalli Rum is an organic rum sustainably produced at the Copal Tree Distillery in the rainforest of Southern Belize. Made from just three ingredients –- fresh pressed sugar cane juice, pure canopy water and yeast, Copalli Rum is produced at a Distillery which is designed to have as small a carbon footprint as possible.

During the month of September, participating restaurants and bars in California, Florida and New York will create cocktails using any of the Copalli Rum expressions – White, Barrel Rested or Cacao. Each cocktail will be finished with a custom garnish which features a QR code that explains more about the program and World Clean Up Day. An added element is that the garnish can be taken home and planted, producing a bouquet of wild flowers. For each featured cocktail that is sold during September at participating accounts, up to $2 will be donated to Let’s Do It World.

Consumers unable to visit a participating account may also get in on the fun as Copalli Rum will be donating $5 for each bottle purchased online or at participating retailers during September to Let’s Do It World.

World Cleanup Day is one of the biggest civic movements of the day, uniting 191 countries across the world for a cleaner planet. On September 17, an estimated 60 million volunteers across the globe come together to cleaning up litter from beaches, rivers, forests and streets. On that same day, Copalli Rum teams will lead clean up programs in Long Beach and San Francisco. Additional details can be found on the website.

“Sustainability is not just a marketing initiative, it is core to who we are,” said Mark Breene, CEO, Copalli USA. “Our programing around Earth Day earlier this year was a great success with bars and accounts and helped raise more than $1000 for local organizations. We wanted to continue the effort, and being a part of such a global effort makes sense for Copalli Rum.”

Copalli Rum is an single estate rum sustainably produced in the heart of the Rainforest of Southern Belize. Crafted at the Copal Tree Distillery, which was designed to have as low a carbon footprint as possible, Copalli Rum is made from only three ingredients: organic fresh pressed sugar cane juice, pure canopy water and yeast. The Distillery is fueled by 100% biomass and returns no waste to the environment. Because sustainability is as much about economic development as environmental stewardship, profits from the sale of Copalli Rum go to a trust which supports philanthropic efforts in the Toledo District of Southern Belize.

Award-winning Copalli Rums are available in White, Barrel Rested and Cacao expressions and sold through retailers, bars and restaurants in Florida, California and New York and online. Copalli Rum is a proud member of the Corporate Conservation Circle of the Rainforest Trust.

For More Information:

https://copallirum.com/cocktails-for-a-cause/