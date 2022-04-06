Day Chaser Cocktails Named Official Partner of Yankees Radio Network

Middlebury, Vt.–Day Chaser is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Audacy and WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM), the #1 Sports Station in the Nation, to execute a multi-dimensional campaign aimed at reaching listeners across the iconic sports radio network. As a result of the partnership, Day Chaser, which is now widely available across the country, and via DayChaser.com, is excited to team up with WFAN’s Yankees Radio Network in supporting the ‘Chase for 28’ campaign as the team sets out to capture their 28th World Series.

The campaign kicks off later this week as the MLB season officially gets underway and will run throughout the duration of the 162-game season. In addition to being the Official Partner of the Yankees Radio Network, the alignment also enables the award-winning canned cocktail brand to leverage Audacy’s digital capabilities including targeted advertising.

Furthermore, Day Chaser is collaborating with WFAN’s lineup of hosts to bolster brand awareness and execute an integrated marketing program alongside several of the sports world’s most revered talk show hosts including Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti of ‘Boomer & Gio’ and Craig Carton of ‘Carton & Roberts.’ The partnership will allow Day Chaser to reach millions throughout the Spring, Summer and into the Fall.

“Day Chaser is excited to sponsor the Yankees Radio Network season-long broadcast of the “Chase for 28” campaign. There is no better canned cocktail to enjoy while listening to WFAN As Day Chaser continues to gain momentum across the country, we’re proud to team up Boomer, Gregg and Carton for a Summer campaign. It’s hard to find a more loyal audience than the WFAN listener and the WFAN team is the best in the business,” says David Mandler of Northeast Drinks Group, parent company of Day Chaser.

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with Day Chaser as we get set for the much-anticipated 2022 baseball season,” said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New York. “Day Chaser is an ideal partner for fans to enjoy as we cheer and listen to all the action on the field.”

Boomer and Gregg begin their fifth-year together as co-hosts of “Boomer & Gio” delivering an entertaining show covering the world of sports & beyond every weekday from 6 am to 10am, simulcast on the CBS Sports Network and streamed on the Audacy app. Esiason is a former NFL MVP and noted Football Analyst for CBS’ “The NFL Today.” Giannotti began his sports broadcasting career in 2005 at WFAN. The show is the ratings leader in its prime demographic of men 25-54 for the third straight quarterly ratings period, according to Nielsen. “Carton & Roberts” premiered in November 2020 on WFAN following Craig Carton’s return to the station. He previously served as co-host of the station’s morning show from 2007 to 2017.

Part of the Vermont Cider Company’s portfolio of award-winning brands, Day Chaser is a refreshing spirit-based canned cocktail made with real fruit juice and sparkling water. The easy drinking beverage is perfect for those living an active lifestyle full of adventure. All Day Chasers are 100 calories and certified gluten free with only 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar and no artificial ingredients.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them.

