E11EVEN Vodka Now Available In Kentucky

MIAMI, Fla.— E11EVEN Vodka, the women-owned & operated award-winning premium spirit made in Miami, is now exclusively available at all 23 Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores throughout Kentucky. To celebrate the brand’s first expansion outside the state of Florida, E11EVEN Vodka is offering one lucky winner, “The U11timate Miami Weekend Getaway.” Valued at $25,000, one winner will receive:

Flight for four people to Miami

2-Night stay at a hotel partner

Chauffeured vehicle for two nights

Friday night dinner at Sexy Fish

Friday night table at E11EVEN Miami

Saturday night dinner at Carbone

Sunday brunch at Red Rooster Overtown

To enter the contest, participants just need to scan the QR code in-store at Liquor Barn for a no purchase necessary entry and comment and share a post on Instagram for additional entries. Entries can be made until December 16, 2022. The winner will be announced on December 30, 2022.

“We are excited to launch E11EVEN Vodka in Kentucky, our first expansion outside of Florida” said Nikki Simkins, CEO & Chairwoman of E11EVEN Vodka. “We are thrilled E11EVEN Vodka is now on the shelves at all Liquor Barn stores, available to consumers throughout Kentucky, and we are looking forward to expanding further throughout the state.”

Measured against the highest quality and taste standards, E11EVEN Vodka is an all-natural, gluten/carb/sugar-free ultra-premium spirit sourced, distilled, and bottled in Miami. Handcrafted in copper stills and distilled six times from 100% Florida-grown NON-GMO corn, E11EVEN Vodka is then refined through a proprietary seven-step filtration process that softens the palate. E11EVEN Vodka exudes a noticeably clean rounded sweetness with subtle notes of citrus peels and cacao nibs with traces of vanilla and cracked peppercorn leaving a graceful finish that is long and warm.

The visionary behind E11EVEN Vodka, Founder & CEO Nikki Simkins, set out to create an exceptionally great-tasting vodka that embodied the clean, fresh, and vibrant characteristics that are the spirit of Miami. Licensing the intellectual property of the iconic Miami Ultraclub E11EVEN, the brand made its official debut in October 2020 and has since won a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious San Francisco Spirits Competition, among many other accolades.

E11EVEN Vodka (80 proof / 40% ABV) has quickly established an impressive presence in Florida in leading on and off-premise establishments and is poised to expand nationally, starting with Kentucky on August 31, 2022. The 750ml bottle is at a suggested retail price of $21.99.

For More Information:

https://11vodka.com/