J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey Expands U.S. Distribution with 140 Total Wine & More Retail Outlets Across 6 States

COORACLARE— Ireland’s first modern Whiskey Bonder J.J. Corry continues its retail expansion across the USA with new listings across 140 Total Wine & More stores in, Texas, California, WA, NY and FL. These new placements will be supported in the coming 6 months with a comprehensive in-store tasting programme and Meet the Maker event schedule. Total Wine & More is the largest independent alcohol retailer in the United States.

“This is an exciting next step in our expansion in the US. We will be heavily supporting this retail push with over 100 “liquid on lips” in-store tastings between now and Christmas, with similar plans prior to St. Patrick’s Day. Up until now we have been steadily building the J.J. Corry brand in independent retail and making the leap to multiples takes us to the next level, said Louise McGuane, Founder of J.J Corry.

In her role as the leading modern Irish Whiskey Bonder, McGuane is curating a library of Irish Whiskey flavours, drawn from both traditional and contemporary distilleries around the island of Ireland. Louise devotes her time traveling the world to seek out the rarest and finest of casks from cooperages, bodegas, and wineries to meticulously match them with Irish Whiskey spirit.

Irish Whiskey Bonding is the practice of sourcing whiskey from third party distilleries, maturing it onsite until it is ready and then finishing or blending to create a unique stand-alone Whiskey. Bonding was a once common way of producing whiskey in Ireland. The bonders were often publicans and grocers in local towns who made whiskey for their local clientele. The practice died out in the early 20th Century when the Irish Whiskey Industry collapsed. Instead of selling to Bonders, the few remaining distilleries in Ireland then chose to control their route to market and cut off supply to the Bonders.

About J.J. Corry

Founded in 2015 by Louise McGuane, J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey is Ireland’s first modern Whiskey Bonder and maker of award-winning J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey. The company sources new make spirit from Irish distilleries and matures it in a purpose-built bonded rackhouse on the McGuane Family farm in Cooraclare, Co. Clare, right along the Wild Atlantic Way. Whilst waiting for the whiskey to come of age, they blend sourced mature whiskey to begin to create their own unique house style. J.J Corry has won multiple awards for quality and taste including gold medals in the Irish Whiskey Awards and San Francisco Spirits Competition and World Whiskies Awards.

For More Information:

https://www.jjcorry.com/