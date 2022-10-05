James Bay Distillers Releases Choco Haze Vodka

EVERETT, Wash.— James Bay Distillers, Ltd. has released it’s latest seasonal spirit, their organic-chocolate and hazelnut vodka, Choco Haze Vodka, which is available for sale at the distillery at Paine Field in Everett, WA. Choco Haze Vodka is the second in a series of fun and innovative spirits which the company is releasing during Q3 and Q4 of 2022.

Choco Haze is bottled in 375-ml bottles, at 80 proof (40% alc./vol.), and uses organic dark chocolate from Ecuador as well as hazelnuts from Oregon in the production of each bottle. “Choco Haze Vodka has a natural light sweetness from our corn distillation, which pairs well with the dark chocolate notes in the middle,” said Ernest Troth, company president. “It’s great by itself, neat or over ice, makes a super martini and is ideal served as a splash in coffee or hot chocolate or served alongside, chocolate biscotti and chocolate brownie bites,” Troth added.

Choco Haze Vodka is the company’s third vodka. It’s first vodka, Strait Up Killer Vodka, is a corn-and-wheat distillation, produced using proprietary East European techniques. Strait Up Killer Vodka has earned a 92 point award from Wine Enthusiast, and is named by them as “one of the top nine” vodkas in the US. The company’s second vodka, Cherbanero Vodka, features a black cherry and habanero infusion, rating 30 on the Scoville scale for just a mild heat at the finish.

James Bay Distillers produces a total of 12 other award-winning spirits – 7 of which are ranked 90-points and above, 3 of which are Double Gold medal award winners. All spirits are available at the distillery, online and selected spirits are available at liquor stores local to Everett, WA and Washington State (Total Wine & Spirits, Central Market and Town & Country Markets among them).

Choco Haze Vodka will be available at the distillery through the holiday season and into early 2023. Each bottle retails at $18.75, not including Washington State taxes. Wholesale, on-premise and export pricing are available. Spirit sales restricted to 21+ customers.

