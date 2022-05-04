John Horn Appointed CEO of Marussia Beverages USA

Marussia Beverages is pleased to announce the appointment of John Horn as Chief Executive Officer, Marussia Beverages USA. Mr. Horn will oversee, lead, and help prepare the company for its next stage of domestic and international growth.

“The wine and spirits industry continues to grow globally and in the U.S. With a focus on expansion both on premise and off, we believe that John brings an exceptional amount of experience and talent to Marussia’s infrastructure,” said Etienne de Salins, Regional Director USA, France, Russia, Japan.

Horn comes from Marussia with more than 20 years of industry experience. Most recently he spent 16 years at Beam Suntory, holding leadership positions in marketing and sales across North America. Additionally, he has a myriad of related industry experiences – from helping launch an experiential marketing agency and a vodka brand in the U.S. to being a restaurateur in NYC and working on Wall Street – – all of which shaped his business philosophy and industry relationships.

“I’m eager to utilize my experience in the spirits industry building and growing successful teams to help realize the potential of the U.S. business of Marussia, “ said Horn. Horn will review the portfolio, assess business opportunities for each of the categories and brands, and work across the sales and marketing teams to strengthen their industry presence.

About Marussia Beverages USA

Marussia Beverages USA is the importer of distinguished wines, sake, and spirits in the North American market. Over the years, Marussia Beverages USA has developed a portfolio of renowned brands, all of which have already proven themselves in the market’s leading categories.

Also, as an importer, Marussia Beverages USA prioritizes the development and implementation of strategic plans that serve the brands nationally. Our goal is to leverage the DNA of our brands and the customer experience to achieve the goals of its partners.

For More Information:

https://marussiabeverages.com/