Old Louisville Whiskey Co. Launches Batch #1 and Opens Tasting Room

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Old Louisville Whiskey, a new line of small batch whiskeys, launched in Kentucky in early August. Founded by Amine and Beth Karaoud, the Old Louisville Whiskey Co. has its roots in the historic neighborhood as the Karaouds funded the company with the sale of their Old Louisville rental properties. The Karaouds opened a tasting room and warehouse at 4427 Poplar Level Rd. which people can visit by appointment to select single barrels from their unique whiskey collection. In addition to the tasting room, whiskey fans can buy Old Louisville Whiskey, Batch #1, on shelves throughout Kentucky.

“We’ve always loved the architecture in the neighborhood, and Old Louisville is really where we learned the trade of whiskey and gained our bourbon knowledge,” said Founder Amine Karaoud. “Much like the neighborhood, we wanted to release a whiskey that was aged properly. It took patience but it has been well worth the wait.”

The Old Louisville portfolio will feature a variety of mashbills, each new release patiently aged in warehouses until the Karouds deem them ready. The first batch, which will retail at $149.99, was selected for its easy drinkability and crowd-pleasing flavor. It is a straight bourbon whiskey, aged 7-10 years and bottled at barrel proof – uncut, unfiltered. Future releases will include american whiskey aged 16 years and rye, and all releases will be limited (2,000 bottles or less).

The label reflects a map of Old Louisville from 1884 with a star that indicates one of the properties the Karaouds own on First and Oak Street. In addition to owning property in the area, Amine worked in production at a renowned bourbon company where he supervised a bottling facility. A true lover of bourbon, he and his wife, Beth, began sourcing bourbon and letting it age for the Old Louisville Whiskey line, years prior to launch.

About Old Louisville Whiskey Co.

A premium line of small batch whiskeys, Old Louisville pays homage to the historic River City neighborhood and offers whiskey enthusiasts a chance to explore a variety of mashbills with every new batch released. Single barrel picks are available at the Old Louisville Tasting Room and Warehouse by appointment.

For More Information:

https://www.oldlouisvillewhiskey.com/