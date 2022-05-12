Post Meridiem Spirits Adds Two New Cocktails to Its Ready-To-Drink Lineup

ATLANTA, Ga.— Just in time for Summer, Post Meridiem Spirit Co. is introducing two new canned cocktails to its award-winning ready-to-drink lineup. Since its 2019 launch, Post Meridiem has been relentless in the pursuit of creating real-ingredient, bar-quality canned cocktails that are locally made using the right ingredients at the proper proportion. Joining the award-winning roster are The London Dry Southside (52 proof) and The Modern Classic Cosmopolitan (54 proof).

The Modern Classic Cosmopolitan features an expertly balanced blend of vodka, 100% real lime juice, 100% real cranberry juice, and orange Curacao. When served over ice, the Post Meridiem Cosmopolitan is a vibrant pink hue that’s sure to catch every eye in the room – just like its iconic namesake.

“The pink can of our Cosmopolitan is almost as eye-catching as the rich color of the cocktail itself,” says Andrew Rodbell, co-founder of Post Meridiem Spirits. “The 100% real cranberry juice is unmistakable in this drink. I would put our Cosmo up against a bar-made counterpart any day of the week.”

The London Dry Southside is made with gin, 100% real lime juice, cane simple syrup, and a hint of garden mint. The result is an ultra-refreshing, crisp cocktail that’s perfect for poolside sips and Summer get-togethers.

“We are thrilled to finally bring a great quality gin cocktail to the ready-to-drink space” continues Rodbell. “Our customers have been asking for a gin cocktail since we started – we couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve created while staying true to our real-ingredient philosophy.”

Like all cocktails in the Post Meridiem lineup – the Cosmopolitan and Southside are full-strength cocktails made with real ingredients at the proper proportions in convenient 100 ml cans. Each cocktail recipe has been perfected by a mixologist, and is hand-crafted, filled, and packaged in Atlanta, GA. Both cocktails earned a silver medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Other award-winning cocktails in the Post Meridiem lineup include: The Real Lime Juice Margarita, The Double Old Fashioned, The 1944 Mai Tai, The Lemongrass Vodka Gimlet, and The No. Four Daiquiri.

The Southside and Cosmopolitan are now available at liquor stores, and at Post Meridiem’s facility in West Midtown Atlanta. The full lineup is also available for direct-to-consumer shipping to 32 states via the brand’s website. Post Meridiem Spirit Company is located at 1209 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. For more information visit postmeridiemspirits.com or call 404.580.1919.

About Post Meridiem Spirits Co.

Post Meridiem Spirit Co. was founded in 2017 by Andrew Rodbell and Charles Sain. While attending a Yacht Rock concert and craving a tropical drink, the longtime friends asked, “Why can’t we get a good cocktail here?” The idea for a genuine, ready-to-drink cocktail was born. Post Meridiem Spirits launched in Georgia in May 2019, and since then has expanded to distribute throughout the Southeast, including South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C.

Transparency and quality are hallmarks of the brand. Fiercely committed to creating the best possible product, simply and expertly, the founders developed classic cocktails that each include the right ingredients (distilled spirits, imported liqueurs, real citrus juices) in the proper proportions.

Inspired by the magic hour when the sun begins to set, the name Post Meridiem marks the tipping point between winding down the day and starting the evening. Pouring a timeless cocktail crafted from the highest quality ingredients is the perfect PM ritual, no matter where you are.

For More Information:

https://postmeridiemspirits.com/new-cocktails/