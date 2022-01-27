Querido Tequila Picked Up by Green Light Distribution in Texas

DALLAS, Texas – Querido Tequila has appointed Green Light Distribution to bring their unique flavored tequila expressions to the Texas market.

As a young up-start distributor Green Light Distribution is the perfect partner to bring Querido Tequila’s innovative product to the Texas market.

When asked to comment, Emilio and Santiago Romo, the brother duo behind Querido Tequila, stated, “Texas is known for being a place where people appreciate great tequila. We are excited to bring Querido and its unique blend of authenticity and creativity to the state of Texas.”

Through its partnership with Green Light Distribution, Querido will bring their unique story to Texas. The three Querido expressions; mango, spicy watermelon, and tamarind; are a perfect match for the Texas flavor palate.

Sommer Walker, CEO of Sparrow Imports, Querido’s U.S. partner, stated, “We believe that Querido Tequila will be embraced by mixologists across Texas and will become a staple in bars all across the state.”

“Green Light Distribution was created to change the status quo and disrupt the market in a positive way. That is exactly what Querido Tequila is doing in the agave spirits industry. We are thrilled to be their partner and excited to bring this brand to Texas,” stated Dustin Odell of Green Light Distribution.

Querido Tequila is known for its eco-friendly practices, partnership with the non-profit One Tree Planted, and sustainably harvested agave. Through their new partnership, they plan to uphold these practices while looking for new ways to support the environment.

The Querido Tequila family has bold plans still to come, their future as both a brand and lifestyle is already looking bright.

For More Information:

https://www.queridotequila.com/