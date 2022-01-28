Romeo’s Gin Launches an Alcohol-Free Line of Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

MONTREAL – Duvernois Creative Spirits announces the grand entrance of romeo’s gin into the world of alcohol-free products. The Montreal-based company, which includes the Pur Vodka, romeo’s gin, Choco Crème and BockAle Microbrewery brands, is expanding and diversifying its product portfolio by exploring a new category via romeo’s gin, the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails. romeo’s gin is the leader in the gin category at the SAQ with sales exceeding $21 million in the last year.

A New Distribution Network



Thanks to the expertise acquired by investing in the BockAle Microbrewery, a leader and pioneer in the production of non-alcoholic beer, in the fall of 2021, the company headed by Nicolas Duvernois is focusing on innovation by offering, via the brand romeo’s gin, a line of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails produced at the BockAle Microbrewery facilities in Drummondville. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were invested to increase the production capacity. Used to working with the various state monopolies that offer their spirits across Canada, Duvernois Creative Spirits will thus take its first steps in a brand new network, that of grocery stores, at Metro. “As an entrepreneur, working with Metro, a local company and leader in the food industry, is a real pleasure. Knowing that on a daily basis, our products will shine in grocery stores across the province makes me very proud,” says Mr. Duvernois. The ambitions are very high, as Duvernois aims to double its production by 2022.

“Consumption trends are evolving quickly and they are getting shorter and shorter. The consumption of beer, with and without alcohol, is very different from spirits. So by having these two categories under one roof, it allows us to reduce our risk of year-to-year sales fluctuations, which we can’t fully control or predict. For Duvernois, this is one more step towards a healthy business continuity,” explains Pier-Alexandre Corriveau-Larochelle, Vice President, Finance and Operations of Duvernois Creative Spirits.

The Ready-To-Drink Revolution by Romeo’s Gin



romeo’s gin revolutionized the world of ready-to-drink cocktails in Quebec in the spring of 2018 by being the first company to offer a premium version of a ready-to-drink cocktail. The dazzling success of romeo’s gin tonic proved that the demand was indeed there in this category, which was not very popular at the time and was losing growth in the province. Since then, the category has continued to grow in popularity. Today, the majority of distilleries, here and elsewhere, offer cocktails in ready-to-drink format. Over the past few years, romeo’s gin has added three more cocktails to its offering, all four of which are available in the SAQ network.

Your Moment, Your Choice

More accessible and inclusive than ever, romeo’s gin is introducing a new line of non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktails that taste just like their popular alcoholic versions, without the effects of alcohol and with only 49 calories per cocktail! The romeo’s gin tonic, romeo’s gin fizz and romeo’s gin spritz are now available in a non-alcoholic version, exclusively at Metro stores. So that everyone, regardless of their choice, can enjoy the same moment, with or without alcohol.

“We are very pleased to welcome this brand, which is well known and appreciated by Quebecers, on our shelves, especially since it is their first grocery store entry,” said Martin Turcotte, Vice President, Merchandising, Grocery, Metro. “We are constantly on the lookout for innovative local companies that stand out not only for the quality of their products, but also for their ability to adapt to the ever-changing lifestyles and needs of our customers. romeo’s gin products definitely fit this bill and are an important addition to the non-alcoholic line available at Metro that our customers are looking for.”

Alcohol-Free, A New Way of Life



According to the CEO of Duvernois Creative Spirits, the alcohol-free category is not just a trend, but a new lifestyle that more and more people are embracing. The “no-low” category, which refers to “no alcohol” and “low alcohol” drinks, is particularly popular with Generation Z, where one-third of consumers between the ages of 18 and 25 say they never drink alcohol.

“Offering an accessible and inclusive experience, no matter the moment, no matter the choice is a source of great pride for me. Not only will we be able to offer our delicious products to a new clientele, we will also be able to offer our loyal consumers a non-alcoholic version of their favorite ready-to-drink cocktails!” says Nicolas Duvernois.

Art to Drink



“Romeo’s gin is not a gin with a cause, but a cause with a gin”. This is how Nicolas Duvernois defines the raison d’être of romeo’s gin. With a mission to democratize urban art, romeo’s gin has led, since its launch in 2015, numerous initiatives to showcase the talent of artists from here and abroad. From the creation of Canada’s first-ever urban art museum in Montreal to the commissioning of one of the country’s largest murals in Toronto, the intention always remains to bring art where it is not expected. In a nod to its line of alcoholic beverages, the new non-alcoholic line will feature the same artworks, with a few differences, by Montreal artists Tava (romeo’s gin tonic), Dodo Ose (romeo’s gin fizz) and Meka (romeo’s gin spritz).

Single size (355 ml): $2.99

4-pack format (4 X 355 ml): $9.99

About Duvernois Creative Spirits



Founded in Montreal in 2009, Duvernois Creative Spirits is a North American leader in the world of alcoholic beverages and their non-alcoholic versions. Brand builders, cause catalysts and winners of over 80 prestigious international awards, our Pur Vodka, romeo’s gin, Choco Crème and BockAle Microbrewery products are distinguished by their elaborate brand universes, high quality and carefully considered marketing. We are proud, bold and creative. We break boundaries and defy convention. We are a constantly evolving canvas, an entrepreneurial journey that never stops reinventing itself. Now more committed than ever, President and Founder Nicolas Duvernois and his team are working hard to develop the crazy ideas of tomorrow that will move us forward, not only as a company, but as a society.

About Romeo’s Gin

Imagined in Montreal and launched in 2015, romeo’s gin is a spirit for non-conformists, those for whom boundaries don’t exist and who create what makes us think and move forward. Together, we can make a difference, democratize the art and make ourselves heard. With a unique signature aroma of juniper, lavender, cucumber, almond, dill and lemon, romeo’s gin reminds us of the freshness of the first days of spring. Each limited edition features the artwork of urban artists from Montreal and beyond.

For More Information:

https://romeosgin.com/romeos-gin-alcohol-free/