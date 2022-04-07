RTD Cocktails: Summer Arrives Early with New Margaritas, Spritzes

Spring is here, but ready-to-drink cocktail brands are already getting ready for the summer with a number of new product launches made for the heat – including vodka spitzes, frozen margaritas, and a classic Cape Codder.

Cape Cod’r

When vacationers make their way down to Massachusetts’ Cape Cod this summer, ready-to-drink cocktail brand Cape Cod’r will be there to greet them. The new brand, which launches this month, produces a line of 4.5% ABV craft cocktails in 12 oz. cans designed after the classic Cape Codder drink. The drinks come in Classic (vodka, cranberry, mint), Bae Breeze (vodka, cranberry, grapefruit), Perfect Storm (white rum, ginger, lime) and Ocean Breeze (white rum, blueberry, lemon) flavors. Cape Cod’r will be distributed through Craft Collective in 500 Massachusetts stores by the summer as well as select resorts, hotels and restaurants on the Cape. The line retails for $8.99-$12.99 per 4-pack.

Central Standard Craft Distillery

Midwest-based craft distillery Central Standard has launched its new Pour Ready Premium Cocktails in Door County Vodka Lemonade and Door County Cherry Vodka Mule varieties. Rolling out to stores this month, the 30 proof, 15% ABV beverages come in 750 ml bottles with four servings per unit. The drinks will also be available in 1.75 L bottles.

CÎROC

Luxury vodka brand CÎROC has launched its first ready-to-drink line, CÎROC Vodka Spritz, available in Watermelon Kiwi, Sunset Citrus, Pineapple Passion and Colada flavors. Made with vodka produced from French grapes, the line is available in 4-packs for $16.99. The launch will also be accompanied by a “multipronged rollout” featuring musicians, events and more, according to the company.

Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits’ latest canned cocktail is Pineapple Margarita, made with the company’s tequila, triple sec, natural pineapple flavors and pineapple juice. Each 12 oz. can has an ABV of 10% and the drinks will retail for $12.99 per multipack.

Fabrizia

Fabrizia has introduced frozen versions of its ready-to-drink canned cocktails in three varieties: Fabrizia Frozen Italian Lemonade, Fabrizia Frozen Italian Margarita and Fabrizia Frozen Italian Breeze. The 100 ml products use the same recipes as the canned versions, and contain the company’s signature limoncello and use premium vodka and tequila and all-natural fruit juices. Each product has a 7% ABV and the line will retail for $19.99 per 12-pack with distribution in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey and Georgia.

Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo is rolling out a new ready-to-pour Peach Lemonade Margarita available in 1.75 liter bottles. Featuring notes of sweet lemon peel, honey, agave and peach, the new drink is available nationwide for $15.99 per bottle.

sipMARGS

Ready-to-drink margarita brand sipMARGS has introduced its latest flavor: Spicy. The low calorie, low sugar drink is made with “top quality” tequila.

SVEDKA

SVEDKA Vodka is looking to liven up the summer with its latest line extension, SVEDKA Tropics Tea Spritz. The spirits-based hard seltzers are made with the company’s vodka, real tea, sparkling water and natural tropical fruit flavors. Available in Pineapple Guava, Raspberry Kiwi and Orange Mango flavors, each can has an ABV of 5% and will be available in single cans for $2.99, single flavor 4-packs for $12.99 and variety 8-packs for $19.99.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Topping off this gallery, Tip Top Proper Cocktails has announced its first ever variety pack. The Proper Party Variety Pack contains 18 cans of the brand’s classic cocktails (three each of Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Manhattan, Margarita, Negroni and Old Fashioned in 100 ml cans). Retailing for $89.99, the pack can be purchased online.