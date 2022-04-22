Santa Fe’s Altar Spirits Releases SIGIL Gin

Santa Fe, N.M. — Altar Spirits, founded by industry veteran Caley Shoemaker, continues its line of spirits with a new gin, SIGIL, the second spirit release since RITUAL vodka’s launch and the distillery’s first gin. This bold expression, made in the style of Dry Gin, 84 proof, is perfect for sipping straight or as an excellent base for classic gin cocktails. SIGIL’s unique combination of botanicals creates a sense of place, harkening to its roots in Santa Fe, NM.

“The scent of Northern New Mexico was my inspiration for this gin,” said Shoemaker. “I really wanted to bottle the essence of our landscape – the prevalent botanicals are juniper, sage, and piñon. The scents of these botanicals work together to create the signature smell of the Northern New Mexico mountains.”

SIGIL is distilled with 14 botanicals; mainly juniper, sage and piñon, a small pine tree with edible seeds. Shoemaker focuses on traditional distillation methods and authentically sourced, plant-forward ingredients. She has strategically incorporated these ingredients and botanicals in the distillation process. The distillate is distilled through their gin basket that contains extra botanicals to allow the vapor to extract even more flavor.

“Our goal remains to create bespoke spirits that can be enjoyed on their own as well as in cocktails. It’s important to us to educate visitors along the way on what truly goes into making a high quality spirit,” said Shoemaker.

In addition to sourcing local ingredients, community involvement is a cornerstone for Altar Spirits. Shoemaker features local snacks, other local spirits, beer and wine in the tasting room as well as locally made products from New Mexico vendors.

Altar Spirits hosts one-of-a-kind experiences from learning how to make your own bitters to maker’s markets. The tasting room bar is open for cocktails Wednesday – Sunday from 4 – 10 p.m. with earlier hours beginning at 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. To book a tour and tasting visit www.altarspirits.com

About Altar Spirits

Altar Spirits, located at 545 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM 87501, connects time-honored distilling methods with fresh innovative approaches. Started by industry veteran Caley Shoemaker and her husband Jeff Gust, the distillery focuses on plant-forward spirits like SIGIL gin and RITUAL vodka, that are in tune with the rhythm of nature. The distillery is open Wednesday – Sunday for tours, special events and first-class seasonal cocktails. For more information visit altarspirits.com or @altarspirits on social. #knowyourspirit and #honortheritual.

For More Information:

http://www.altarspirits.com