Spirited Hive Cocktails Named Exclusive Ready-To-Drink Cocktail of Nashville Soccer Club

Nashville, Tenn.–Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients and organic honey, has been named the exclusive ready-to-drink cocktail of Major League Soccer’s Nashville Soccer Club. Debuting May 1 at GEODIS Park, the club’s new home and largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada, Spirited Hive will be available at two standalone bars and throughout the stadium’s bar carts.

“I am beyond excited to be the exclusive ready-to-drink cocktail of Nashville SC,” says founder Jack Espy. “I know that our partnership with Nashville SC is going to be unmatched. Just like soccer is about teamwork, camaraderie, and bringing friends together, Spirited Hive is a drink that brings the whole hive together, making it even sweeter with a little bit of honey.”

Spirited Hive was born during the pandemic, when Jack, who had just graduated from University of Southern California, found himself in his kitchen almost nightly, creating cocktails for his friends (or his “hive”). Always left with a mess, Jack jokingly told his friends that he should can his cocktails, so he wouldn’t have to deal with the cleanup. When pressed about which cocktail he would can, he named his favorite: a Moscow Mule, made with mint and honey. Little did he know, Moscow Mules aren’t typically made with honey, but this happy accident sparked the inspiration for Spirited Hive. The 100% certified organic wildflower honey in every can is sourced from Lancaster, PA.

“I switched career paths from what was going to be a more corporate lifestyle to something that I was passionate about,” says Jack. “Quarantine really switched up my life and set me on a new course. I went from working in real estate finance to creating my own cocktail company; talk about a 180!”

Spirited Hive comes in three unique flavor combinations:

Bourbon Infused with Rosemary, Lemon & Honey (7% ABV)

Spirited Hive uses real bourbon sourced from Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky, an iconic distillery dating back to the late 1800s, with 100 percent all-natural ingredients.

Tequila Infused with Ginger, Lime & Honey (7% ABV)

Made using a Blanco tequila sourced from Jalisco, Mexico, home to Casamigos. Other ingredients include filtered water, organic wildflower honey, natural and organic flavors, lime juice concentrate, and organic ginger juice.

Vodka Infused with Cranberry, Lime & Honey (7% ABV)

Spirited Hive’s six-times distilled corn vodka comes from St. Louis, Missouri, and follows the same distilling process as Tito’s Handmade Vodka to deliver the smooth taste that everyone loves.

About Spirited Hive

Spirited Hive is a new line of three premium ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with high-quality spirits including bourbon, tequila and vodka, each infused with all-natural ingredients and organic honey. Spirited Hive is the brainchild of Jack Espy, who found himself in grad school at New York University during a global pandemic, making cocktails for his “hive.”

About Nashville SC

Nashville SC is a Major League Soccer club initially founded by local supporters in 2013 as an amateur soccer organization called Nashville Football Club. It officially became Nashville Soccer Club in 2016 when it earned a USL Championship club and as it began its bid to join Major League Soccer. On Dec. 20, 2017, Nashville SC became the 24th organization to be awarded an MLS club. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defeated expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore season after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. Nashville SC is set to move into GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada at 30,000 seats, on May 1, 2022.

For More Information:

https://www.spiritedhive.com/age-verification