Spirits: 15 New Autumn Releases From Top Chef to King Tut

In this autumn edition roundup of new spirits releases, Highclere Castle celebrates the anniversary of discovery of King Tut’s tomb, Åhus Akvavit introduces its seasonal blend in the U.S. and Yobo Kish teams up with Top Chef winner Kristen Kish to launch a new aperitif line.

Wolves Whiskey

For the first time, Wolves Whiskey released a variation of its signature whiskey blend into select markets. The new expression features a blend of whiskey distilled from craft beer and rye whiskey sourced from Indiana and aged in Northern California. For more information, visit wolveswhiskeyca.com.

Highclere Castle

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, Highclere Castle Gin launched its limited-edition Barrel Aged Gin. The new LTO was aged for two years in Armagnac, Scotch and American Oak barrels. Highclere Castle Barrel Aged Gin (45% ABV) is currently available for preorder online for $99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit highclerecastlegin.com.

Holmes Cay

In anticipation of the holiday season, Holmes Cay released two new single cask rum selections: The Fiji 2001 21 Year and The Barbados 2002 Pot Still. The former, bottled at 53.8% ABV, is an all molasses pot still rum that was aged for two years in an ex-bourbon cask in Fiji before spending an additional 19 years in an ex-bourbon cask in the UK. The latter, bottled at 51.1% ABV, is a single cask pure pot distilled that was distilled in Barbados and placed in an American ex-bourbon cask before spending 20 years aging in the UK. The Holmes Cay Fiji 2001 and The Barbados 2002 Pot Still are now available for wholesale orders for $249 and $349 per 750ml bottle, respectively. For more information, visit holmescay.com.

Select Club

Under its Select Club brand, Houston-based spirits importer and distributor Mexcor International launched its new Peanut Butter and Banana Whisky & Cream. The new offering is made from North American corn and rye aged in American Oak bourbon barrels. Select Club Peanut Butter and Banana Whisky & Cream (17% ABV) will soon be available in 750ml bottles. For more information, visit selectclubwhisky.com.

Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie unveiled its first whisky crafted from barley kilned with woodland botanicals: A Tale of the Forest. Inspired by “the ever changing natural wonder” encountered while strolling through the forest, the new drink features flavor notes of eucalyptus and bitter orange with a gently oaky finish. Each 750ml bottle features colorful artwork by illustrator Pomme Chen. For more information, visit glenmorangie.com.

Penelope Bourbon

Penelope Bourbon announced the release of its newest limited-edition bourbon: Valencia. Bottled at 97 proof, the new bourbon is the brand’s first to be finished in Vino de Naranja casks from Spain. Penelope Valencia is available online for $89.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit penelopebourbon.com.

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey launched the third batch of its Mountain Angel 10-Year. The new offering features palate notes of rich tobacco and lingering pepper with a dark caramel and spearmint finish. Mountain Angel 10-Year Batch 3 (45.1% ABV) is available online and at select retailers nationwide for $99.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit stranahans.com.

Åhus Akvavit

Swedish aquavit brand Ahus Akvavit brought its limited seasonal blend, Midvinter, to the U.S. Midvinter is a botanical blend featuring caraway, fennel, apple, lemon peel, vanilla and cinnamon. Bottled at 38% ABV, the aquavit is available nationwide for $40 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit ahusakvavit.com.

Bombay Sapphire x Jean-Michel Basquiat

Bombay Sapphire teamed up with the Basquiat Estate to launch the third edition of its Special Edition bottle that pays homage to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The bottle features one of Madquiat’s earliest works, his Untitled L.A. Painting. The Bombay Sapphire Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition Bottle is currently available for preorder online. For more information, visit bombaysapphire.com.

Humboldt Distillery

Northern California-based Humboldt Distillery announced the launch of its latest offering: Organic Apple Brandy. According to the distillery, each bottle of brandy is made from a blend of barrels of different ages and uses more than 20 pounds of apples from local farms. Humboldt Distillery Organic Apple Brandy (40% ABV) is available online for $29.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit humboldtdistillery.com.

Village Garage Distillery

Bennington, Vermont-based distillery Village Garage has introduced its full lineup of bourbon, rye and vodka in a second market: Massachusetts. The current Massachusetts lineup includes: Village Bourbon ($59.99), Village Rye ($54.99), Village Vodka ($24.99) and Village Bonfire ($49.99). The spirits, available at retailers throughout the state, are distributed by Horizon Beverage. For more information, visit villagegarage.com.

St. George Spirits

In honor of its 40th anniversary, St. George Spirits announced the launch of its special-edition Single Malt Whiskey. The LTO features palate notes of dark chocolate, walnut fudge, latte and Amber malt with secondary notes of coconut, cinnamon and clove. St. George Spirits 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey (48% ABV) is available at select retailers nationwide for $500 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit stgeorgespirits.com.

Yobo Kish

Asian American spirits house Yobo teamed up with Top Chef winner Kristen Kish to launch its modern aperitif line, Yobo Kish. The line features four unique expressions inspired by Kish’s Korean American heritage: Shine (kumquat rose ginger), Bliss (sour cherry pink peppercorn licorice), Seoul (hibiscus lemon balm raw honey) and Earth (smoked mushroom umami). All four expressions are available online for $38.99 per 750ml bottle and $20.99 per 375ml bottle. For more information, visit yobosoju.com.

Redwood Empire

Redwood Empire expanded its portfolio with limited editions of Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey, Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey and Cask Strength Lost Monarch Blend of Rye and Bourbon Whiskey. All three LTOs are bottled straight from the barrel, with proofs ranging from 116.4 to 117.2. The expressions are now available nationwide for $70 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit redwoodempirewhiskey.com.

Daxton Hotel x Heaven’s Door

Modern luxury hotel Daxton teamed up with Heaven’s Door to craft Heaven’s Door Daxton Single Barrel. The new spirit was distilled with a custom Heaven’s Door mash bill and aged five years and features flavor notes of creamed corn, clover honey and toasted oak. Heaven’s Door Daxton Single Barrel is exclusively available at Daxton’s Geode Bar and Lounge and flagship restaurant Madam. For more information, visit heavensdoor.com.