Suncliffee Gin Launches in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – SUNCLIFFE, LLC has announced the launch of Suncliffe Gin in New York City, with a series of Suncliffe Social events and key sponsorships.

Suncliffe highlights local plant species, combining a trio of native Arizona juniper—one-seed, shaggy and alligator—with a blend of wild-foraged botanicals, including ponderosa pine bark, manzanita and western elderflower. The gin is vapor-infused in custom copper stills and non chill filtered, resulting in a botanical twist on the classic spirit that sparks the imagination—a postcard from the Southwest.

Suncliffe is a woman and LGBTQ-owned and operated business supporting local communities. The brand has teamed up with local bartenders across a series of Happy-Hour events during the summer in New York, at renowned bars, including; Dirty Precious, Oddly Enough, Hotel Delmano, Colonia Verde and Comodo at the Freehand Hotel. In May, Suncliffe collaborated with mixologist Arley Marks on a ‘Suncliffe Sunray’ cocktail served at Performance Art Space’s Spring Gala. The gala raises funds to support Performance Art Space’s continued tradition of championing boundary pushing artists.

The James Beard Foundation’s upcoming ‘Common Ground’ series, whose October dinner celebrates LGBTQIA+ History Month with Eric See, chef-owner of Ursula (2022 James Beard Award Best New Restaurant Nominee), curating a four-course dinner, will be supported by Suncliffe. This dinner, taking place on October 11, honors both See’s heritage cooking and queer culinary excellence in New York. Suncliffe will be served in a signature cocktail, the ‘High Desert Southside’, with tickets available for purchase at jamesbeard.org.

“For this dinner, centering queerness at the intersection of my southwestern heritage made Suncliffe a clear choice to partner as a queer-owned distiller who crafts their gin with high desert herbs reminiscent of my childhood in New Mexico” – Eric See

Suncliffe gin is available from select retailers, bars and restaurants in New York. For stockists and more information visit suncliffegin.com and follow @suncliffegin on Instagram.

FOUNDERS

Ryan : Born and raised in Flagstaff, Ryan earned his degree in dance at the U of A before touring internationally. He maintained a love for the nature of Arizona and has returned to live in Tucson.

Tom : Growing up in the UK, Tom worked in bars and restaurants before moving to America. Initially drawn to the unique scenery of Arizona by a photographic project, he now splits his time between Tucson and Brooklyn.

Clare : Working as a fashion stylist in New York inspired Clare’s passion for product development. Before relocating to the USA she was raised in rural Australia – the Arizona landscape reminds her of home.

SUNCLIFFE TASTING NOTES

Dry aromatics on the nose. A balance of earth and fruit with a subtly spiced finish on the palate. Medium bodied with a well rounded mouth-feel.

UNIQUE INGREDIENTS

Suncliffe’s botanical profile is truly unique, with two of the ingredients – manzanita and ponderosa pine bark – requiring individual FDA approval.

ABOUT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports the people behind America’s food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®. JBF brings its mission to life through the annual Awards, industry and community-focused programs, advocacy, partnerships, and events across the country. For the first time in the Foundation’s history, thousands of visitors and food and beverage professionals will be able to reimagine James Beard’s legacy and experience unforgettable culinary programming at the Pier 57 food hall—coming soon—that will inspire food-lovers for decades to come. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our Beard Bites newsletter, and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn for the latest information.

ABOUT THE COMMON GROUND SERIES

As James Beard said, “Food is our common ground.” The Common Ground Series celebrates national holidays, heritage months, and community moments over the course of the calendar year. Series events bring in culinary talent to the iconic James Beard House for dinners, tastings, book talks, volunteer events, and more to create community around these celebratory months and complement existing programs across the Foundation.

For More Information:

http://www.suncliffegin.com