Vermont Cider Company Unveils RTD Cocktail Day Chaser

Middlebury, Vt. — Vermont Cider Company is pleased to introduce its first RTD offering, Day Chaser. Day Chaser has initially launched with two vodka and sparkling water offerings, Vodka Lime and Vodka Cranberry, a refreshing version of a classic vodka soda. Ahead of the Spring, Day Chaser will introduce two more vodka offerings, Vodka Buda Berry and Vodka Cucumber. In addition, Day Chaser will introduce various tequila and sparkling water offerings including Tequila Lime, Tequila Grapefruit, Tequila Pineapple and Tequila Spicy Mango. All Day Chasers are made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and are 100 calories. Certified gluten free, with only 2g carbs, 1 gram of sugar and no artificial ingredients, Day Chaser features the perfect balance of spirit with natural flavoring and carbonation.

Day Chaser Lime and Day Chaser Cranberry are currently available in 12oz sleek cans, 4.7% alc/vol, 4 per pack, across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona and via DayChaser.com. Day Chaser’s Vodka Buda Berry and Vodka Cucumber will be available for purchase in a variety pack alongside Vodka Lime and Vodka Cranberry. Day Chaser’s tequila and sparkling water styles will also be offered in a 12 oz. sleek can, with a slightly tinted matte finish, 4.7 alc/vol, 4 per pack, with variety pack options available starting in the Spring.

Day Chaser has plans for rapid expansion with all styles in advance of the Spring and Summer, launching in states including Florida, California, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and Illinois, with national availability on the horizon. The brand has established partnerships with various brands across several industries including automotive, aviation, outdoor adventure, and lifestyle sports. Additional information and updates on brand partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

Most recently, Day Chaser’s vodka and sparkling water offerings have won several awards and accolades from the beverage industry’s most-respected competitions including ‘Best RTD/Canned Cocktail’ from New York City’s Seltzerland, multiple medals from The Canned Challenge and various medals from the Proof Awards.

“We’re thrilled to bring Day Chaser to the market. This easy drinking beverage is perfect for those living an active lifestyle full of adventure. Day Chaser will be supported with significant brand partnerships, event sponsorships, targeted influencer marketing, digital advertising, and custom public relations efforts,” says Bridget Blacklock, Chief Commercial Officer, Vermont Cider Company.

“We soft launched Day Chaser in 2021 across a few key markets and the response was incredibly positive. We look forward to making Day Chaser available on a much larger scale this year and are excited about the programming that has been put in place to support the brand in market,” adds David Mandler, Partner, Northeast Drinks Group, parent company of Vermont Cider Company.

Now available in select markets at a variety of premium liquor stores, bars and restaurants, Day Chaser’s Lime and Cranberry options are also sold via direct-to-consumer platforms that can ship to over 28 states. Day Chaser is available for purchase with a PTC of $9.99 per 4 pack. For additional information and to find Day Chaser near you please visit www.daychaser.com and be sure to follow @daychaser on Instagram.



About Vermont Cider Company

Vermont Cider Company is a leading beverage maker in the United States, located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders and ready to drink cocktails for a range of consumers. There is iconic Woodchuck, fruit forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. In 2021, Vermont Cider Company introduced Day Chaser, a spirit based RTD. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit: www.vtciderco.com.



About Northeast Drinks Group

Northeast Drinks Group LLC is a privately owned holding company comprised of members originally from the Northeast that have experience across the beverage sector. For additional information please visit www.ne-dg.com.

For More Information:

https://www.daychaser.com/