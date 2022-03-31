WhistlePig Rye & Big Papi Launch World’s First Baseball Bat-Finished Whiskey

SHOREHAM, Vt.—WhistlePig Whiskey, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury Rye Whiskey category in North America, and Barstool Sports, leading sports media company and a proud partner of WhistlePig Whiskey, today debuts the first of three iterations in the new single barrel Legends Series, beginning with David Ortiz (“Big Papi”) to launch the world’s first toasted baseball bat-finished whiskey.

The WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Big Papi Barrel, created for and selected by David Ortiz, raises a glass to Ortiz’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and marks the debut of the limited-edition single barrel series, which celebrates living legends who give 100% in the name of greatness. The 100% Rye Whiskey is aged six years inAmerican Oakand finished in barrels containing toasted DO34 maple wood bats, Ortiz’s signature. The first-of-its-kind Rye Whiskey is bottled at 96.56 proof, the perfect proof to enjoy in an Opening Day Old Fashioned, or on the rocks, this season.

“I’m thrilled to go to bat for WhistlePig Whiskey by kicking off the first limited-edition collection in the new Legends Series,” said David Ortiz, 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee. “This first-of-its-kind whiskey gives fans the opportunity to celebrateAmerica’s pastime over a drink that connects them further to the sport.”

The Big Papi Barrel will be available for purchase online atshop.whistlepigwhiskey.com on March 31, 2022 for $49.99 MSRP per 750ml bottle. A limited quantity of bottles, signed by David Ortiz himself, will be available for purchase for $340 in honor of #34, with proceeds from sales of each bottle benefiting the David Ortiz Boston Heart Classic, raising funds for children in need of heart surgery.

“If you ask anyone at the distillery, they’ll tell you my signature quote is ‘I’ll put anything in a barrel once.’ This experiment was particularly fun in that it brings together two of my favorite things – breaking new ground for Rye Whiskey, and sports,” said Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Blender. “It was incredible to collaborate with David Ortiz, whose toasted maple bats add layers of spice and caramelized notes to the bold, 100% Rye character of WhistlePig PiggyBack. I think fans of the game – regardless of team – will find a home run in the Big Papi Barrel.”

Fans and collectors are encouraged to follow upcoming releases of the limited edition PiggyBack Legends Series, celebrating living legends who give 100% in the name of greatness, slated for launch later this year in partnership with Barstool Sports.

About WhistlePig Whiskey

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 whiskey in the ultra-premium and luxury Rye category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye Whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best Rye Whiskey’ from the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and ‘Best in Show’ in 2017 – WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest and most interesting Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world.

About David Ortiz Children’s Fund

The David Ortiz Children’s Fund provides critical pediatric healthcare to children in New England and the Dominican Republic. The David Ortiz Children’s Fund has provided 1,012 children with life saving heart surgery in the Dominican Republic, and has helped thousands more throughout the New England region. In 2011, David Ortiz was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award by Major League Baseball for his work with the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

For More Information:

https://shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com/