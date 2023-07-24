Breakthru Beverage Group Names Amanda Hale Senior Vice President

Breakthru Beverage Group announced the appointment of Amanda Hale to the role of Senior Vice President, Supplier Business Development – Spirits, as part of the company’s ongoing effort to evolve and elevate its national supplier strategy to drive superior execution of suppliers’ brand goals, strategies and programs. Hale will work with Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Roberts to elevate the supplier experience and make Breakthru the distributor partner of choice through delivering superior performance and comprehensive activation.

“We have seen during Amanda’s time as Vice President, Supplier Business Development that she is an inspiring leader with a fierce, competitive spirit who is skilled in building high-performing commercial teams. As Breakthru continues to pursue growth across our enterprise, Amanda is the type of thoughtful leader we need to deepen partnerships with our suppliers and build collaborative relationships among internal teams to drive performance across the business,” said Kevin Roberts, Chief Commercial Officer at Breakthru Beverage Group. “Amanda has also played a significant role in the advancement of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda, and I look forward to working with her on such initiatives and continuing to develop creative business solutions for our supplier partners.”

In her new role, Hale will ensure the alignment of Breakthru’s regional presidents and other business leaders around suppliers’ vision, portfolio and brand strategies to empower seamless activation and execution. She will also work to identify customer and consumer growth drivers and opportunities for supplier resource efficiency and strategies, developing strategies to quickly act on these opportunities to pursue growth for Breakthru and its partners.

Hale previously served as Vice President, Supplier Business Development, where she achieved significant year-over-year growth in revenue and profit across her portfolio and developed a route-to-market strategy that is now company standard. Before joining Breakthru, she served in roles of increasing responsibility for Stoli Group, USA, Beam Suntory and Whirlpool Corporation.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/