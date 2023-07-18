Casa Don Ramón Introduces Tamarind-Flavored Tequila to the U.S.

Mexico City, Mexico — Casa Don Ramón, the Mexican agave spirits brand, announced today the release of its tamarind-flavored tequila in the U.S., Tequila Don Ramón Tamarindo. Made from 100% blue agave from Los Altos de Jalisco, where the blue agave flourishes in the microclimate and mineral-rich soil, this new special edition perfectly combines the properties of blue agave with a tamarind flavor, resulting in an exotic and refreshing mix.

“Just in time for summer, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of this exciting addition to our tequila portfolio in the U.S., said Ernesto Acuña, Marketing Director of Casa Don Ramón. “While tamarindo has been an iconic flavor in Mexico for a long time, we have seen an increase in consumer interest here in the U.S., where options are more limited. We’re eager for customers to try this unique blend of zesty tamarind and the exceptional smoothness of premium tequila.”

Tequila Don Ramón Tamarindo made its debut in Mexico in 2021 and quickly garnered attention for its unique flavor profile and exceptional quality. This new edition marks the latest expansion in Casa Don Ramón’s extensive portfolio, which includes the following collections: Limited Edition, Platinium, and Punta Diamante, as well as Mezcal Joven and the recent launch of the 25th Anniversary Edition, an extra añejo tequila.

The silver tequila can be described as bright and slightly spicy, with delicate notes of tamarind, making it an ideal summer beverage that can be enjoyed as a chilled shot or in a cocktail. Below are two recipes, perfect for entertaining at home or pool parties this season:

Cucumber Shot

Cucumbers

Lime

Chile Piquín

1 oz. of Tequila Don Ramón Tamarindo

Cut cucumbers and remove seeds. Rim the cucumber with lime and chile piquín. Pour the tequila into the cucumber.

Baby Watermelon

½ cup of Frozen Watermelon

½ cup of Frozen Mango

Tajín

1 oz. of Tequila Don Ramón Tamarindo

Blend all the ingredients. Rim a glass with tajín and pour the frozen drink. Decorate with a spicy watermelon candy or piece of watermelon.

Tequila Don Ramón Tamarindo is available for purchase online via Old Town Tequila and at select retailers in the following markets in the U.S.: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin.

About Casa Don Ramón

Casa Don Ramón is a 100% Mexican company, focused on the production and merchandising of tequila of the highest quality. Produced and distilled from 100% blue agave from Jalisco, Mexico, Casa Don Ramón tequilas are harvested by hand through artisanal methods that have been perfected over generations. From the field to the glass, Casa Don Ramón has been committed to exceeding the standards in the cultivation of this sophisticated agave elixir to satisfy even the most demanding palates.

