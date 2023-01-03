Casa Maestri Distillery Acquires Santera Tequila

TEQUILA, Jalisco Mexico— Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, also known as Casa Maestri, one of the largest tequila producers in Mexico, announced that it has acquired Santera Tequila, a 100% pure blue weber agave Tequila line. The acquisition will expand Casa Maestri’s portfolio of high-quality, premium Tequila brands.

Santera Tequila, available since 2015, is available in Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo. All are 100% pure blue weber agave Tequila from Tequila Jalisco. Santera’s master distiller, Augustin Sanchez, practices distillation methods that date back centuries to achieve authenticity in every batch of Santera. Each agave pina undergoes a long, slow roasting period and extended fermentation, which gives Santera Tequila its distinct character. Following distillation, Augustin balances the aromas and taste profile throughout the duration of the rest period to ensure the highest quality product.

Santera Tequila is currently available in bars, restaurants, and retail stores in New York and New Jersey and across the US via shopsantera.com.

With this acquisition, Casa Maestri continues to expand its portfolio of premium Tequila brands, one of the fastest-growing spirits segments. Casa Maestri sells more than 25 distillery-owned brands through major importers, wholesalers, and chain stores across the U.S. as well as in more than 35 countries.

Jose Coira, VP of Sales for Casa Maestri is enthusiastic about expanding the company’s portfolio at a time of fast growth for the industry. “It’s a truly exciting time for Tequila distilleries,” he explains. “Tequila growth is unprecedented, almost outpacing Vodka sales growth in some areas of the U.S. Consumers are recognizing the distinction and nuances between Tequilas and the desire for high-end taste and quality is driving sales like never before. Adding brands like Santera, which offer a unique taste, enables us to offer a variety of options to our customers.”

For Santera, the acquisition means broader distribution opportunities through a respected distillery. “We’re thrilled to hand over Santera to the Casa Maestri family,” says Carol Van Wijnen of Santera. “When we began to consider new owners, we knew it had to be a company we trusted that would maintain the integrity of our product while ensuring the brand would be available to more Tequila enthusiasts. Who better than the distillery that has always made this great Tequila.”

“As one of the largest producers of Tequila in Mexico, we are fulfilling my mother and father’s dreams of bringing jobs to our local town of Tequila, Jalisco Mexico. We have done that and more,” adds Coira. “Today we are known for the most award-winning Tequilas. Quality is of the utmost importance to us and we’re excited to continue adding the best, ultra-premium brands to our family to continue that tradition.”

