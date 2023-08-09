Costa Tequila Brings New Product to Market

Costa Tequila, the world’s first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila, has made continual investments in the brand throughout 2023, including expanding its product lineup with the release of Costa Tequila Café, introducing new markets with the addition of new distribution partnerships, and strengthening retail placements in 12 states with an 80% year-over-year increase in points of distribution.

Costa, who launched in Florida in early 2020 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, expanded its portfolio this May with the release of Costa Café, a tequila-based coffee liqueur made with Blue Weber Agave and Mexican coffee beans. The product innovation of Costa Café showcases Costa’s adventurous spirit and the premiumization of tequila-based products in the ever-changing beverage and spirits category.

“Costa Café has truly taken off this summer,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “With the unique flavor profiles of a tequila-based liqueur, distributors, retailers, and customers have all been excited to see this product hit the shelves. We’ve been investing in a go to market strategy that meets the demand and brings more information about the versatility of tequila while the spirit is trending in the US.”

Costa Tequila also offers three varieties of Hi/Lo tequilas, Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado, which blend the flavor profiles of tequila from two distinct locations in Jalisco, Mexico, “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

Costa expanded its reach into several new territories this year with the help of 41 wholesalers nation-wide, including deepening distribution in its home state of Florida and entering Tennessee. Total retail placements increased across 12 states this year, with an 80% year-over-year increase in points of distribution.

The company grew its internal team in 2023 with the addition of marketing and brand support to raise brand awareness and develop engaging digital content. Freeride mountain biker Johny Salido also joined the team as the brand’s latest ambassador.

“We invest in quality products and we’re bringing delicious and innovative tequilas to market that support people in pursuit of their passions,” says Gavula. “With a focus on authentic partnerships, intentional marketing, and consumer education, Costa continues to gain market share among established brands. We look forward to growing our distribution footprint in the second half of 2023 with our network of wholesalers.”

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 12 states and online nationwide. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café ($28.99), Blanco ($36.99), Reposado ($39.99), and Añejo (SRP $56.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café, Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado, at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Nebraska using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

For More Information:

https://www.costatequila.com/