Creador Debuts Small-Batch Clay Pot Agave Spirits From Oaxaca

New Austin-based spirits brand, Creador Agave Spirits, is excited to announce the launch of its clay pot distilled 100% agave spirits. Currently available throughout Texas, Creador’s limited first release features six premium mezcal expressions by palenquero José Alberto Pablo in San Bernardo Mixtepec, Oaxaca, Mexico.

Creador (pronounced cray-adore) is a top-shelf spirit that honors the work of mezcal makers and strives to maintain the traditions of maestro mezcaleros. For Creador’s first release, José Alberto Pablo makes his agave spirits using traditional methods. Each small-batch (180-250 liter batches) expression was cooked in an underground river-rock-lined stone oven for five days, milled by hand with wooden mallets in a hollowed tree trunk, fermented up to seven days in half-buried 90-liter clay pots, and twice distilled in 60-liter clay pots. The resulting agave spirits are brought to proof (approximately 48% alcohol by volume, or 96 proof) by mixing the heads, talis, and body of the distillate. The entire process is natural and no additives are used.

“My destilado is made with all the love and dedication it needs for it to be of unmatched quality.” – Maestro palenquero José Alberto Pablo

As a result of the all-clay fermentation and distillation process, the variety and terroir of the agave, and the attention and care given by José Alberto, the results are deliciously round, robust, unique, and approachable. Creador retails between $95-$179 per bottle, and each expression is limited to quantities of 200 bottles or less. The six expressions are espadín, lumbre, mexicano, mexicano/espadín ensemble, barril, and jabalí.

Creador bottle labels are handmade from agave paper by Eric Ramirez in Villa de Etla, Oaxaca. Due to the textured and porous nature of the agave paper, the printing process results in one-of-a-kind labels. Each set of labels is then applied by hand to the bottles.

The labels showcase unique artwork by Austin, TX painter Camille Woods, who recreated photos taken from maestro palenquero José Alberto’s palenque in San Bernardo Mixtepec. Each label has a story to tell – a peek into the process, people, and sweeping vistas at the palenque.

About Creador

Creador Agave Spirits is born out of a passion for discovering unique small-batch agave spirits from Mexico – and telling the stories of the creators who make them. With each release, Creador selects and shares exceptional small batches of 100% agave spirits, unaltered and sourced directly from maestro palenqueros, while helping to support the economies of producer communities and preserve traditions.

Creador is a small and passionate brand committed to the work of the mezcaleros. Humility and respect, collaboration and craft, and transparency are our principles.

Creador Agave Spirits seeks out independent family producers who have little to no representation outside of their local markets and want to make the transition to full-time production, but need help getting their agave spirits to market. Creador strives to support palenqueros and their communities by providing autonomy for the producers, as well as fair pricing. Creador shares profits with the producers, providing transparency into the complex economics of selling spirits into the tiered alcohol-distribution systems prevalent in the US.

Creador translates to “creator,” and is an homage to the artisan creators of agave spirits, and a tribute to the creators and makers in us all. De la mano y el corazón – from the hand and the heart.

Creador founder Marcus Piña, based in Austin, TX, has followed his passions and built careers in the art, music, and design industries. Once he realized that he shared a name with the heart of the agave – piña – he knew there was no turning back from pursuing his latest passion – mezcal, and the people who make it. In Creador Marcus hopes to share this beautiful spirit, the cultures that surround it, as well as help create economies for the producers in Mexico.

For More Information:

https://www.creadorspirits.com/