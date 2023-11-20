Deanston Launches New Virgin Oak Cask Strength

Deanston, Scotland (November 16, 2023) – Direct from the cask to you – Deanston Distillery, based on the banks of the River Teith in Stirlingshire, has released its latest expression: the first-ever batch of Deanston Virgin Oak Cask Strength. This limited-edition expression (MSRP $97.99) is available for purchase in the U.S. in select retailers and will also be on ReserveBar.com.

The Deanston Virgin Oak Cask Strength whisky was first filled in barrels that have previously matured some of the finest American bourbon, for that versatile and uniquely waxy, citrus character that sets Deanston apart. It was then finished for 12 months in virgin American oak barrels from the Kelvin Cooperage in Kentucky. Finishing in these brand-new, oak casks, delivers intense and robust flavors of warming spices, candied fruit, green apple, and citrus, while maintaining a perfect balance.

A true representation of Deanston’s unique waxy character and house style, Deanston Virgin Oak Cask Strength has no added color, is non-chill filtered, and packs a punch with an ABV of 58.5%.

TASTING NOTES

Color: Deep Gold

Nose: Intense robust flavors of wood spice, creamy custard, and candied fruit

Palate: Butterscotch, heather honey, crisp green apple, and Deanston’s signature waxy character

Finish: Warm spice, with a twist of citrus and a hint of honey

This cask strength dram joins the award-winning Deanston Virgin Oak bottling— a much-loved, core expression that the distillery has become renowned for.

“I’m thrilled to share our first-ever batch of Virgin Oak Cask Strength with the world,” said master blender Julieann Fernandez. “This release was inspired by the time I spend in the iconic former weaving sheds at Deanston, the perfect place for maturing whisky, nosing, and tasting our Virgin Oak spirit directly from the cask. As always with Deanston drams, the waxy character is present and coats the mouth beautifully. At cask strength, we are able to showcase bold and complex flavors of Virgin Oak that are perfectly balanced.”

For more information on Deanston, visit deanstonmalt.com.

About Deanston:

In 1785, the Adelphi Cotton Mill was established. Employing nearly 1,500 people at its peak, the mill founders saw an opportunity in the trade boom of the 1800s and seized it. With success came expansion, their own currency, and – in 1830 – a lade and one of the biggest waterwheels in Europe were installed, before being replaced by electrical turbines in 1949 – the same turbines we’ve come to rely on today.

When in 1965, the cotton mill of Deanston town closed for good, it seemed the community’s days of trading were over. Enter Brodie Hepburn and his entrepreneurial partners. Seeing potential, where others only saw challenges, the industrious consortium identified a new use for the building, lade, and weaving shed. And so, in 1966, Deanston Distillery opened for business, with the very first bottle of Deanston produced 8 years later, in 1974.

deanstonmalt.com

