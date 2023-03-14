Fords Gin Collaborates With Dan The Automator And DJ Prince Paul to Launch Music To Drink Martinis To

LOUISVILE, Ky.— Fords Gin is setting out to finally prove that there is no wrong way to enjoy a martini and furthermore no wrong soundtrack to listen to while doing so. The well-traveled cocktail gin has tapped legendary music producers behind Handsome Boy Modeling School, Nathaniel Merriweather (AKA Dan The Automator) and Chest Rockwell (AKA DJ Prince Paul), to collaborate on Music to Drink Martinis To, a new program that serves as a love letter to the iconic martini cocktail and the brand’s affinity for music. The result is a seven-track vinyl LP with an accompanying booklet filled with martini tips, tricks and seven martini recipes from globally acclaimed bartenders.

The martini is much more than an enduring classic; it’s a mood, it’s a style, and a way of life. The cocktail evokes the sounds of lively conversation from across a white marble bar top at a five-star hotel, the aged wooden bar tables of a decades old drinking institution or a smoky, cash-only basement bar where the music matches the tempo of one’s heartbeat. The martini’s ability to shapeshift into various styles gives it the ability to pair with almost anything, including a variety of musical genres.

Having worked with the likes of The Gorillaz, DJ Shadow, Mike Patton, and Black Sheep, among countless others through the years, Dan the Automator and DJ Prince Paul were chosen to produce this record given their vast experience in various styles of music, in addition to their own deep devotion for a well-made martini.

“The ritual of crafting a Martini is extremely personal, including one’s preferred specs, glassware, garnish, and setting; the Martini is meant to be enjoyed however the imbiber sees fit,” said Simon Ford, Founder, Fords Gin. “The music one listens to while having their Martini experience varies which is why we created Music to Drink Martinis To, it’s just one suggested musical accompaniment to one’s Martini adventures. Having known Dan the Automator and DJ Prince Paul for many years now and their special connection to the Martini, we could not have imagined better partners to produce this musical journey.”

Nathaniel Meriwether may have added, “Music to Drink Martinis To is something very handsome. And at the Handsome Boy Modeling School, we may not craft a perfect Martini, but we know how to drink one. We also know that the pairing with Fords Gin and the tunes will delight the soul.”

For Music To Drink Martinis To, the producers brought on three distinct musicians: Emi Meyer, a classically trained jazz pianist/vocalist active in the U.S. and Japan; J-Live, a Brooklyn-born rapper/DJ/producer and language arts teacher who uses his rap music platform to educate; and Justin Warfield, a musician, MC and skateboard aficionado whose talent ranges from hip hop to alternative rock and most well-known for being half of She Wants Revenge, as well as the vocals on Bomb The Bass’ hit “Bug Powder Dust.”

This musical collaboration would not be complete without new martini variations. Accompanying the vinyl record is a booklet that incorporates Martini 101 knowledge from the Fords Gin team as well as seven recipes developed by celebrated bartenders from around the world meant to inspire listeners to try something new while listening. The featured bartenders are: Sly Augustin, London; Samantha Casuga, New York; Ryan Chetiyawardana, London; Julia Momose, Chicago; Ago Perrone, London; Tayler Sampson, Oakland, Calif.; and Jesse Vida, Singapore.

The limited edition Music to Drink Martinis To LP is now available as a gift with the purchase of a bottle of Fords Gin via Reserve Bar starting at $28.99. Two tracks from the LP are available for complimentary streaming online as well as the seven bartender created martini recipes.

About Fords Gin

Distilled in London at Thames Distillers, Fords Gin is a collaboration between eleventh generation Master Distiller Charles Maxwell and Simon Ford. A mix of nine botanicals, the gin starts with a traditional base of juniper & coriander seed and is balanced by citrus (bitter orange, lemon & grapefruit peel), florals (jasmine flower & orris) and spices (angelica & cassia). Steeped for 15 hours before distillation in 500-liter stills, the botanicals deliver an aromatic, fresh and floral spirit with elegant notes of orange blossom that creates a “cocktail gin” that plays beautifully in classic and innovative gin cocktails. Since its launch in 2012, Fords Gin has received numerous awards and accolades.

About Brown-Forman

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide.

For More Information:

https://www.fordsgin.com/music-to-drink-martinis-to/