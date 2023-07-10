Four Corners American Gin Launches Super Premium Gin Made With Botanicals From Across the Country

A new American gin is launching – a kind of gin that has never been done before. Four Corners Gin is made using only American botanicals. They are sourced from right across the country, each botanical representing a different iconic region. Their flavors are then balanced into what is the taste of America.

The Four Corners team had previously made a super-premium, terroir-driven gin (Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin), and asked Christian Krogstad, who they consider America’s best gin distiller, to create a gin that could be a true taste of America. Krogstad is one of the visionaries behind America’s craft distilling resurgence and the creator of several award-winning spirits brands including Aviation Gin and Westward Whiskey.

“We always believed that gin should have a real sense of place,” says Gary McLoughlin, Four Corners Marketing Director. “Traditional gin uses botanicals imported from far off places. We felt that everything needed to make the best gin in the world was growing all around us, right across America.”

“When the guys approached me about making an all American Gin, I assumed we would still use European (Adriatic) juniper, like most other gins out there,” said Christian Krogstad. “But when they emphasized the need to only use American botanicals, I threw out the traditional gin playbook and got working on creating an American gin with its own unique palate. What we have created is nothing like a typical London Dry gin, this is an all American gin that uses wildcrafted herbs from right across the United States.”

With the help of herbalist Dr. Elizabeth McElligott, it took just over a year to research, find and select the botanicals to represent the diverse territories across the country, and then to perfect, distill and balance the recipe.

“The botanicals we’ve used and the research that has gone into it…nothing like this has ever been done before,” added McLoughlin.

The nose is floral with citrus notes and a warm touch of vanilla. The juniper doesn’t dominate and stays in harmony with the other botanicals. Notes of delicate flowers lining a trail, and a hint of black pepper. The palate is light and sweet with citrus, a subtly sweet earthiness and complex wood spices all perfectly balanced. The finish is fresh and herbaceous with a cool mint and a hint of peppercorn.

The great American road trip in a bottle. The creators traveled to all four corners of America to find botanicals from the diverse regions of the United States and capture the flavor of America. From wild juniper picked in the Pacific Northwest to cherry bark picked from the deep Southeast. From the sacred yerba santa of the Mojave to juicy Maine cranberries, the country was criss-crossed to find the flavors that could represent the vast and diverse landscape as a whole.

The end result is a terroir gin that celebrates, and is actually made from the diverse and iconic landscapes of America. A gin worthy of being America’s Gin, Four Corners American Gin is The United Taste of America™.

The quintessential all-American gin. The bottle fuses 2 classic American styles, art deco from the heyday of American cocktail innovation meets the old soda store seltzer bottle. Oh, and on the base is written “Made From America.” That’s not a typo – what we mean by this is that what’s inside is literally made from bits of America. The logo is a simple but striking criss-cross connecting all four corners of the 48 contiguous United States – from San Diego to Maine, and Key West to Seattle.

Four Corners American Gin has recently earned a Double Gold award from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

MSRP is $39.99 and purchase is available at fourcornersgin.com now.

Some of the diverse American botanicals used in Four Corners Gin:

Juniper – wild juniper picked in central and eastern Oregon, picked as soon as the snow melts. Unlike most other gins, we use much more of the plant. Both the purple and green berries and also the needles are used to give a fuller flavor of the juniper plant that goes beyond the more resinous taste found in most gins. It gives us a completely different starting point and allows a more subtle and complex juniper taste to weave other flavors around.

Cranberry – Maine’s famous berry is traditional and tart. It reopens in the cold and gives a fresh, floral and citrusy bite to the gin.

Wild Cherry Bark – this reddish brown bark gives a nutty sweetness, reminiscent of the shells of hazelnuts but with a subtle layer of sweetness that is almost fruity.

Cascara Sagrada – from the Pacific Northwest region and all the way to the Rockies, this sacred bark is aged for at least a year before distilling for sweet, warm and complex woody notes and spices with a hint of resin, tons of vanilla and a little moss.

Yerba Santa – the sacred herb of the Mojave high desert chaparral starts out bitter and slowly sweetens. The leathery resinous leaves are like smelling sweet sage on a desert breeze, and gives the gin a little citrus note and touch of conifer.

For More Information:

http://www.fourcornersgin.com