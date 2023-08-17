Garrison Brothers Distillery Announces Hye Fashioned Takeover

HYE, Texas– Garrison Brothers, Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, is proud to announce the inaugural Hye Fashioned Takeover, a month long celebration of America’s favorite classic cocktail; The Old Fashioned. Taking place September 1-30, 2023 at restaurants and bars across the nation, during Bourbon Heritage Month, Hye Fashioned Takeover encourages imbibers to drink handcrafted Old Fashioneds made with Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Garrison Brothers has partnered with Boot Campaign as the national charity partner for this program.

During the month of September, Garrison Brothers invites bartenders across the United States to share their skills and love for bourbon by showcasing the beloved American cocktail: Old Fashioned, made with Garrison Brothers bourbon. Each participating restaurant and bar will feature menu specials and exciting activations for the entire month of September. Hye Fashioned Takeover will run in these regional markets: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Francisco, and Tampa.

Hye Fashioned Takeover is the newest iteration of Garrison Brothers former and hugely successful nationwide program called Bourbon Takeover of America. Bourbon Takeover of America, which ran for two years, shed light on consumers’ increasingly growing preference towards drinking America’s National Spirit; bourbon. The former program featured special cocktails, activations and events for consumers to participate.

“With Hye Fashioned Takeover, we’re not just highlighting America’s National Spirit, but also celebrating the skills of bartenders and the generosity of our community. Every Old Fashioned enjoyed is a step towards supporting the vital work of Boot Campaign” shares Rob Cordes, Head Marketing Dude, Garrison Brothers Distillery.

In addition to raising a glass, through Hye Fashioned Takeover, consumers will help to raise much needed funds for non-profit organization Boot Campaign. Boot Campaign’s mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving programs. In 2022, an impressive 91 cents of every dollar received went directly towards Boot Campaign’s essential direct service programs, allowing them to provide personalized care and treatment for more than 1,440 Veterans and military family members across 46 states.

Anyone 21 years of age or older can help raise funds for Boot Campaign during Hye Fashioned Takeover at participating restaurants and bars by posting a picture of their Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned on Instagram or Facebook, following both Garrison Brothers Distillery and Boot Campaign social media handles, and using the hashtag #hyefashioned with the post. For every account that follows both handles and tags the post with the branded hashtag, Garrison Brothers will donate $2 to Boot Campaign. In addition to giving back, every post counts as an entry for a chance to win a unique Garrison Brothers prize package with a custom engraved barrel stave, four Garrison Brothers Glencairn glasses, an embroidered Garrison Brothers apron and a $50 gift card from Boot Campaign to be used on Shop.BootCampaign.org. The ten people who post the most for Hye Fashioned Takeover during the month of September on Instagram and Facebook collectively will be selected at the conclusion of the program. For more information on the social media fundraising component of this program, go to hyefashioned.com.

To date, key accounts taking part in Hye Fashioned Takeover include: Bern’s Steak House (Tampa, FL); Epicurean Hotel (Tampa, FL); Federal American Grill (Katy, Hedwig Village, Shepherd, Woodlands, TX); Fox’s Lounge (Miami, FL); III Forks (Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX; Jacksonville, FL); Long Beach Yacht Club (Los Angeles, CA); Okeechobee Steakhouse (Palm Beach, FL); Solstice Seasonal Kitchen and Bar (Orange County, CA); The Butcher & The Bar (Palm Beach, FL); The Golden Rule (Austin, TX); The Lark Bar (San Francisco, CA); The Palm Houston Downtown (Houston, TX); Whiskey Cake (Baybrook, Katy, Woodlands, TX).

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon® normally sells out within hours of its release.

Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon, bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe was awarded Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards as well as at the Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition also taking home the 2022 Spirit of the Year. Guadalupe continued to take home Gold awards in 2022 including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, Spirits International Prestige Awards (SIP), Denver International Spirits Competition and TAG Global Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded a Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas.

About Hye Fashioned Takeover

The Garrison Brothers Hye Fashioned Takeover is a month-long initiative celebrating America’s favorite classic cocktail: The Old Fashioned. From September 1st to September 30th, 2023, Bourbon Heritage month, bartenders across the nation, in restaurants and bars, showcase their mixology love for bourbon by serving their best-in-class Old Fashioneds made with Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

About Boot Campaign

Established in 2009, Boot Campaign’s mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of Veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving programs. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and with a Platinum rating from GuideStar, on average 87% of funds raised by Boot Campaign go directly to its mission-driven programs.

For More Information:

https://www.garrisonbros.com/hye-fashioned-takeover