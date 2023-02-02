Grain & Barrel Spirits Announces Partnership With PGA TOUR Pro Kevin Kisner

CHARLESTON, SC— Grain & Barrel Spirits has announced a multi-year partnership with Aiken, SC native and PGA TOUR Pro Golfer Kevin Kisner. Grain & Barrel is a producer of world-class spirits and iconic brands including Kentucky-based Chicken Cock Whiskey and SC-based Dixie Vodka, two of Kevin’s favorites, which led to the partnership coming together.

Chicken Cock Whiskey is looking forward to supporting Kisner through all of his outdoor pursuits, whether it be during the golf season, or hunting and fishing in the off season. The Chicken Cock Whiskey logo will be displayed on Kisner’s shirt sleeve for the full PGA TOUR schedule, as well as the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship. Viewers can get a first look at his branded shirt at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 2-5, held annually in Pebble Beach, California as part of the PGA TOUR.

Kisner, a PGA TOUR winner and Presidents Cup Team participant, is currently ranked #31 in the world. His confidence, bold attitude and prestige mirror Chicken Cock Whiskey’s celebrated reputation. Known as “The Famous Old Brand,” Chicken Cock Whiskey originated in Paris, Kentucky in 1856 and prospered for nearly a century, through prohibition, until it disappeared from the market in the 1950’s. In 2012, Grain & Barrel Spirits Founder Matti Anttila came across the legendary brand while researching the early days of distillation and decided to bring it back to its former glory.

“I’m thrilled to work with Grain & Barrel, especially since they were founded in my home state of South Carolina,” shares Kisner. “Their support for the Kisner Foundation really means a lot and I’ll be proud to wear the Chicken Cock logo this season. Chicken Cock, like golf, has a long, rich history I admire. Whether it’s golf or good whiskey, this ain’t no hobby for me!”

“Partnering with a South Carolina native to activate our brand carries so much meaning to us,” says Anttila. “The fact that we get to work with a golfer like Kevin, whose values align so closely with our brand’s values, is truly a gift. We’re looking forward to expanding Grain & Barrel’s reach by connecting golf aficionados with whiskey and vodka lovers.”

Grain & Barrel looks forward to supporting the Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation at a variety of charity events throughout the year. The nonprofit, run by Kevin and his wife, benefits children in the Central Savannah River area by providing them with opportunities to build strong foundations for success.

About Grain & Barrel Spirits

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits develops and scales craft spirits that connect the best artisans to consumers worldwide. The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, the famous heritage whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Dixie Vodka, the leading premium homegrown vodka produced in Charleston; High Goal Luxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskey, Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls; and Virgil Kane Lowcountry Whiskey, chef driven, flavor forward whiskeys inspired by and created in Charleston. Grain & Barrel has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

For More Information:

https://chickencockwhiskey.com/