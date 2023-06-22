Greenbar Distillery Introduces Three Organic Bottled Cocktails

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Greenbar Distillery, Los Angeles’ first distillery since Prohibition and home to the world’s largest portfolio of USDA certified organic spirits, announced a trio of full-proof bottled ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. The new line joins Greenbar’s existing portfolio of spirits, liqueurs, bitters and canned RTDs, which feature both alcoholic and nonalcoholic varieties.

The bottled RTDs are designed to meet and exceed bartender quality through the use of clean, organic distillates, liqueurs, vermouths and bitters, some of which were custom-made for each cocktail. The new offerings include a floral and intense California Poppy Negroni, a smooth and complex Smoky Vesper Martini, and warm and citrusy Single Malt Old Fashioned. The cocktails will be available for immediate purchase in stores across Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Kentucky, New Jersey and Illinois, and in select Whole Foods Markets nationwide. Each 375mL bottle will be priced for retail starting at $19.99 for the Negroni and Martini, and $22.99 for the Old Fashioned.

“We’re excited to offer an authentic bar experience every time for those seeking to upgrade their at-home and on-the-go options without getting their hands wet,” said Melkon Khosrovian, co-founder of Greenbar Distillery. “Having worked with bartenders since we launched Greenbar in 2004, these new cocktails gave Litty and me a chance to apply nearly two decades of experience to creating our vision of deeply satisfying, balanced cocktails for all.”

Greenbar’s new bottled cocktails, which never need to be shaken or stirred, just chilled or poured over ice and garnished, include:

California Poppy Negroni – features Greenbar’s Poppy amaro and dry gin, alongside a house-made vermouth using organic California wine and hibiscus flowers, for a decidedly West Coast take on the Italian classic.

Smoky Vesper Martini – an organic take on James Bond’s Casino Royale martini, features Greenbar’s vodka and dry gin, along with a house-made smoked vermouth to fill in the missing depth from the now defunct Kina Lillet.

Single Malt Old Fashioned – features Greenbar’s one-of-a-kind single malt whiskey aged with six kinds of wood, along with a splash of house-made liqueur using fresh California oranges and two kinds of bitters.

Greenbar’s new bottled and ready-to-drink cocktails are rolling out across the country now.

About Greenbar Distillery

Greenbar Distillery, based in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, is the city’s first distillery since Prohibition and makes the world’s largest portfolio of craft organic spirits, including RTD canned cocktails, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur, tequila, whiskey, amaro and bitters. Founded in 2004 by the husband-and-wife team Melkon Khosrovian and Litty Mathew, the company seeks to make better spirits for a better planet. Since 2008, the company has planted over 1 million trees and helped make more than 15 million Americans carbon negative for a day.

For More Information:

https://greenbardistillery.com/bottled-cocktails/