Hoop Tea Launches Shareable Pouches in New Flavors

Hoop Tea, a line of bright & refreshing spiked iced teas founded on the sunny beaches of Ocean City, Maryland, adds two new flavors to their line of innovative, made-to-share, 3-liter (12 servings) pouches! Peach and Watermelon join Original and Mango just in time for all your summertime (21+) gatherings and activities!

With a convenient handle and easy-to-pour, resealable nozzle, pouches are the perfect option for no muss, no fuss enjoyment!

Watermelon: Made with real green tea and watermelon, it’s as if they found a way to put an entire watermelon in a can.

Peach: Made with real black tea and bright, peachy flavors, it’s safe to say this tea is perfected.

Original: Their original spiked tea is a classic flavor everyone knows and loves. Made with real black tea, pour it over ice with a freshly squeezed lemon and taste the sunshine in every sip.

Mango: Made with real white tea and bright mango flavors – one sip and your pool day will instantly feel like a tropical getaway.

About Hoop Tea

Founded on the sunny beaches of Ocean City, Maryland in 2014, with the belief that life is meant to be savored and enjoyed, Hoop Tea is a line of bright and refreshing spiked iced tea created by entrepreneurs and friends, Danny Robinson and Billy Gilman. On a quest to create a lighter beverage for him and his friends to enjoy, Danny began experimenting with unique ingredients in his tiny, 800 square foot boardwalk brewhouse, which he had converted from an old ice cream shop. The experimentation transformed into a line of irresistible, spiked iced teas, spreading through word of mouth and creating a surge of demand far beyond the beaches of Ocean City. In November 2021, Hoop Tea and Anheuser-Busch kicked off a relationship rooted in a shared culture of daring innovation, strategic growth and bringing people together.

Hoop Tea’s current offerings include 12-pack (12 ounce) cans available in Original Pack and Boardwalk Pack (a variety pack of Original, Mango, Watermelon and Peach) and unique, made-to-share 3-liter pouches (12 servings) that feature a convenient handle and an easy-to-pour resealable nozzle (in Original and Mango). Available in CT, DC, DE, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC (Wilmington), NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN (Knoxville), VA and VT.

For More Information:

https://www.hooptea.com/