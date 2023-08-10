J. Rieger & Co. Kicks Off 816 Day Festivities and Launches Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The excitement is building as 816 Day approaches, and there’s no better place to celebrate all things Kansas City than at J. Rieger & Co., the acclaimed American distillery known for its exceptional craft spirits. Join them on August 16th for an unforgettable celebration of its community and its award-winning spirits.

The festivities kick off at 5:00 pm with live music from The Vincents, in Electric Park Garden Bar, an incredible local band that will set the perfect tone for the day’s celebration. As fans immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere, they can shop and support local vendors like Shop Local KC, Sava Trading Company, Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters, André’s Confiserie Suisse, Messner Bee Farm and Green Grass Cattle Co., all of whom share J. Rieger & Co.’s passion for Kansas City.

J. Rieger & Co.’s renowned Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond is proudly releasing on August 16, 2023. As the first whiskey distilled in Kansas City since prohibition, the Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond is the perfect way to celebrate 816 day. This exclusive Rye, crafted with dedication and precision, has recently received prestigious gold medals at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the ASCOT Awards, solidifying its status as a truly exceptional spirit. At 50% ABV and 100 Proof, this 6-year-old Rye showcases complex aromas of cocoa and baking spice, followed by rich flavors of stone fruit and toasted vanilla, leaving a lasting impression on every palate.

“We’re proud to be Kansas City’s original distillery and we’re so proud of this year’s rye release,” said President Andy Rieger, “so 816 Day is the perfect day to celebrate both! It’s even more meaningful because we released our very first bottled in bond rye on August 16th back in 2021.”

J. Rieger & Co. has been committed to preserving the time-honored traditions of American Whiskey production since the revival of its pre-Prohibition distillery in 2014. The Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond is a testament to J. Rieger & Co.’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship, using only the finest rye and barley grains available. Each step of the process, from distillation to aging and bottling, takes place right at the Kansas City distillery, ensuring the true essence of Kansas City is captured within every drop.

As J. Rieger & Co. celebrates 816 Day, the distillery invites you to raise a glass and enjoy J. Rieger’s $8.16 drink specials, available throughout the distillery for this special occasion. It’s a day to honor its community, its history, and the remarkable journey of J. Rieger & Co.

About J. Rieger & Co.

J. Rieger & Co. was originally founded in 1887 in Kansas City’s West Bottoms Livestock Exchange district. The distillery offered over 100 alcoholic products on a national basis, including the iconic Monogram Whiskey, but was forced to close in 1919 with the advent of Prohibition. In 2014, 95 years after Prohibition, the brand was relaunched by business partners Ryan Maybee, co-founder of The Rieger and Manifesto, and Andy Rieger, the great-great-great-grandson of Jacob Rieger. The current distillery is in the historic Electric Park neighborhood in Kansas City. The core product line includes Kansas City Whiskey, Midwestern Dry Gin, Caffe Amaro, and Premium Wheat Vodka.

