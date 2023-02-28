Ohanafy Brings Salesforce-Powered Innovation to the Craft Beverage Industry

WILMINGTON, N.C.— Ohanafy, a craft beverage operating system for breweries, announced that due to popular demand, the company is extending its world-class solution, the only one-of-its-kind built on Salesforce – to distilleries, wineries, cideries, kombucha, ready-to-drink, and non-alcoholic industries.

In less than a year, Ohanafy has garnered significant attention and praise throughout the craft brewing industry through its inclusive, data-driven approach powered by the world’s #1 platform, Salesforce. Originally designed specifically for breweries, the platform’s power, flexibility, and customer recommendations made the expansion into new industries seamless.

I love the fact that we could combine our production, sales, inventory, and management into one and also customize it to fit the needs of our Distillery. They’re passionate about what we’re doing. You can feel that they care about making us, the consumer or the client, happy with their program.” said Shane Faulkner, owner of End of Days Distillery.

Ohanafy’s platform helps craft beverage manufacturers streamline their production process, enhance operational efficiency, and provide real-time insights into critical metrics such as inventory, current production equipment usage, employee management, marketing events, and sales. Ohanafy provides its users with a 360-degree view of their business, placing all of the information they need to succeed on a single screen.

About Ohanafy

Founded in Wilmington, NC, in 2022, Ohanafy provides breweries, wineries, cideries, kombucha, ready-to-drink, and distilleries with the necessary tools and technology to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Ohanafy is the only end-to-end craft beverage management software built on Salesforce that partners with craft beverage companies of all sizes to drive increased sales, decrease costs, and save time.

For More Information:

https://www.ohanafy.com/