Old Line Spirits Launches Updated American Single Malt Whiskey Offerings

BALTIMORE, Md.— Old Line Spirits announced changes to award-winning American Single Malt Whiskey offerings as the distillery looks to continue growth in the emerging ASM market. Starting this spring, the distillery will offer a Flagship ASM at 95 proof and a Navy Strength ASM at 114 proof.

Founded by former Navy aviators Mark McLaughlin and Arch Watkins, Old Line Spirits opened in 2017 with a focus on American Single Malt Whiskey. This transition marks a milestone in the distillery’s history.

“In the U.S. Navy, new vessels undergo years of development, construction and sea trials before being commissioned to the fleet,” McLaughlin said. “Producing world-class whiskey is very similar — it takes patience, experience, refinement and continual improvement.”

The new Flagship 95 is an optimized blend of American Single Malt whiskeys aged between 4 and 6 years — or more — and aged in new, #4 char, 53-gallon barrels. This replaces the previous 86-proof ASM produced by Old Line. At 95 proof, the whiskey is a bolder expression than its predecessor, in keeping with Old Line’s ethos that “bold stories deserve a bold whiskey.” Additionally, the whiskey’s flavors stand a little straighter, highlighting strong notes of cocoa, brown sugar, cereal, and nuts.

The higher-proof Navy Strength, also a blend of 4- and 6-year-old ASM barrels, will be offered at 114 proof, slightly lower than the previous cask strength offering — but still not for the faint of heart. The slightly lower proof allows the whiskey to open up, showcasing the best of its constituent flavors of vanilla, cocoa, and dried fruit.

All of Old Line Spirits’ American Single Malts are distilled with 100% malted barley. The Flagship ASM will be offered at 95 proof / 750mL / $44.99 MSRP and the Navy Strength at 114 proof / 750mL / $54.99 MSRP. They will be available at the distillery beginning March 25 and more widely across Old Line’s distribution footprint beginning in April.

The distillery’s American Single Malt offerings will also expand to include a Single Barrel offering at full proof. Limited editions will continue to include a Bottled-in-Bond ASM and the highly rated Double Oak Series.

While the founders are excited to continue growing the distillery’s ASM program, the transition does mark a change in production. “We have the bittersweet duty of decommissioning our legacy whiskey profile, aged in 30-gallon barrels, that has served us so well since our opening in 2017,” McLaughlin said. “These barrels have helped us produce one of the finest American Single Malt whiskeys on the market, and we raise our glasses and say Bravo Zulu for a job very well done!”

The new lineup will officially launch at the Old Line distillery in the Highlandtown neighborhood of Baltimore on Saturday, March 25. Starting April 1, the 86 proof and cask strength American Single Malts will be phased out in stores and restaurants over the spring season while the Flagship 95 and Navy Strength offerings are phased in.

About Old Line Spirits

Some stories are better told over whiskey — like the story behind Old Line Spirits. Mark McLaughlin and Arch Watkins met in the Navy flying EA-6B Prowlers, ended up stationed in the same reserve squadron in Baltimore, and embarked on civilian careers after retiring from the Navy. But when you’ve spent decades flying off aircraft carriers and being stationed all over the world, a desk job isn’t enough. The solution? Whiskey. American Single Malt, to be exact. In 2015, they connected with the owners of Golden Distillery, two Vietnam vets looking to pass the torch. Their tutelage and equipment was the start of Old Line Spirits. McLaughlin and Watkins opened Old Line Spirits in 2017 with plenty of distillery space, a courtyard bar and The Ready Room, Maryland’s first full beer, wine and spirits cocktail bar in a distillery. They produce American Single Malt whiskeys and aged Caribbean rums.

