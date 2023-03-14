RNDC Announces National Agreement with LALO Spirits

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announced its national partnership with LALO Spirits in 39 markets. LALO Tequila is co-founded by Eduardo “Lalo” González, who is the grandson of the father of premium tequila, Don Julio González. Lalo continues as a third-generation tequilero, as he works alongside co-founder David R. Carballido and LALO’s CEO Jim McDermott.

“We are thrilled to unlock the power of a national partnership with the LALO family brand and its new-fashioned LALO blanco tequila,” said RNDC CEO Nick Mehall. “We worked closely to create a relationship around one of the fastest-growing tequila brands and are excited to represent them. LALO is a great addition to RNDC’s portfolio and I look forward to further evolving and expanding this partnership.”

RNDC’s brand-building strength will lead market expansion over the next several years.

“We are very excited for this alignment with the RNDC family,” says Jim McDermott, LALO Spirits CEO. “At LALO, we have a mission to bring consumers back to additive-free tequila blanco, the way our founders and their friends and family enjoy tequila in Jalisco. Having the ability to work across the RNDC network with a shared passion for this mission will enable consumers across the country to become a part of our story and enjoy the cleanest spirit on earth.”

The 39-market alignment for the complete LALO Tequila portfolio was effective beginning January 1, 2023.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States.

About LALO Spirits

LALO Spirits is a Mexican-owned tequila named after its co-founder, Eduardo “Lalo” González, the nickname given to him by his grandfather, the father of premium tequila, Don Julio González. After nearly a decade in the industry, Lalo and his friend—now co-founder—David R Carballido created LALO as a small, private batch for friends and family in Guadalajara, Mexico turned into a tequila with high demand for its taste and purity. Lalo continues the legacy of his father and grandfather with a bold new approach to perfecting blanco tequila. With just three ingredients of water, agave and champagne yeast, and no barrels or additives, LALO blanco boldy presents the taste of the finest agave from the Jalisco highlands.

