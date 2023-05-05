Santa Fe’s Altar Spirits Rebrands as As Above So Below

SANTA FE, N.M.— Santa Fe’s locally owned distillery, Altar Spirits, will now be known as As Above So Below to better position the distillery for future expansion across New Mexico and the United States. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Caley Shoemaker will continue to make the same great spirits at As Above So Below with the same great team at the current Railyard District location. The distillery is committed to its time-honored distillation methods which conjure the spirits of Northern New Mexico through local botanicals and herbs and they will also continue to serve up creative cocktails at its tasting room bar.

As Above So Below Distillery’s bespoke distilled spirits include RITUAL Vodka, SIGIL Gin, and ARADIA Aperitivo. RITUAL Vodka is handcrafted in copper stills to conjure a classic, European-style vodka with a barley base and soft grassy notes, reminiscent of the vodkas of old, and perfect for sipping straight. SIGIL Gin is distilled with 14 botanicals; mainly juniper, sage, and piñon, botanicals native to Northern New Mexico, evoking the essence of Santa Fe. ARADIA is inspired by classic bitter Aperitifs and the flavors of New Mexico, creating a unique expression ideal for use in low-ABV spritzes and hand-crafted cocktails.

“We are excited to bring the Santa Fe community the same high-quality, bespoke spirits, with the same great team and beliefs under our new name, As Above So Below,” said Shoemaker. “As we expand beyond Santa Fe, we are equally excited to introduce the brand and our bespoke distilled spirits to cities across New Mexico and throughout the United States.”

As Above So Below hosts one-of-a-kind experiences from learning how to make your own bitters to maker’s markets. The tasting room bar is open for cocktails Wednesday – Sunday from 2 – 11 p.m. with earlier hours beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To book a tour and tasting visit www.aasbdistillery.com. Guests visiting the lounge and bottle shop will also have the opportunity to enjoy locally sourced snacks, other local spirits, beer, and wine as well as locally made products from New Mexico vendors.

About As Above So Below

As Above So Below, formerly Altar Spirits, located at 545 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM 87501, connects time-honored distilling methods with fresh innovative approaches. Started by industry veteran Caley Shoemaker and her husband Jeff Gust, the distillery focuses on plant-forward spirits like SIGIL gin and RITUAL vodka, that are in tune with the rhythm of nature. The distillery is open Wednesday – Sunday for tours, special events and first-class seasonal cocktails.

For More Information:

https://aasbdistillery.com/