Tequila Komos Partners With Green Loop to Pioneer New Sustainable Packaging Solutions

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Tequila Komos, the category-leading ultra-luxury tequila brand continues to set new environmental impact standards for the tequila industry by partnering with Green Loop, an emerging leader in sustainable packaging solutions. Based in Jalisco, Mexico, Green Loop is the first company to innovate with ecosolutions using byproduct waste from the tequila industry and is the first Agave Bagasse Waste Recovery Center. As environmental-impact innovators, Green Loop is the only company 100% specialized in recycling bagasse waste from the tequila industry, offering innovative alternatives that help reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of tequila production.

Known for its highest-rated, ultra-premium portfolio and its commitment to advancing environmental stewardship projects, Komos is the first tequila producer to use BIOPALL by Green Loop – an eco-friendly, compostable and biodegradable packaging solution – in their operational supply chain. The Green Loop hybrid biopallets are made of 70% agave fiber and 30% wood sourced from sustainably managed forests. This pioneering innovation of repurposing byproduct waste as a raw material greatly reduces the volume of residual agave bagasse (more than 80 tons of agave fibers are recycled for every 1,000 biopallets used) and helps reduce tree logging by 30-70%. Green Loop also harnesses renewable energy generated by agave briquettes to cover 90% of its energy use.

This partnership reaffirms Tequila Komos’s unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility, complementing the pioneering work started more than 10 years ago by Casa Komos Brands Group (CKBG) Co-Founder & Co-CEO Richard Betts in Oaxaca, and continuing today through the not-for-profit Komos Foundation. Along with distillery partners in Jalisco, the foundation repurposes byproduct waste from tequila production and turns it into adobe bricks given to the community to build housing, schools, hospitals and other local infrastructure projects. It also operates as a learning center, teaching other tequila producers how to repurpose their byproduct waste with the ambition of getting as many producers involved as possible.

“Our intention remains to lead the charge in finding and implementing sustainable solutions for tequila production and ensure the wellbeing of individuals and communities in Mexico,” said CKBG Partner & co-CEO Richard Betts. “Joining forces with Green Loop allows us to do that, as well as further contribute to waste reduction and the promotion of a circular economy.”

“We are thrilled to count CKBG among our very first partners, and hope that more tequila producers will follow their lead and embrace eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials. We truly believe that, together, we can make a lasting impact on environmental preservation in Mexico and beyond,” said Green Loop CEO Diego Arregui.

About Tequila Komos

Komos is the category redefining line of ultra-luxury tequilas, made in Mexico with global inspiration. Komos combines the highest artistry of tequila-making with innovative winemaking techniques to create the ultimate luxury spirit for any occasion. Using perfectly ripe, hand-selected agave, Komos offers five expressions: Añejo Cristalino, Reposado Rosa, Extra Añejo, and Añejo Reserva, and the newly launched XO. The Tasting Panel Magazine awarded Komos the highest-rated tequila portfolio ever, including the first 100-point score. Komos is distributed throughout the US, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and is the flagship brand from parent company CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group).

About CKBG

Founded by Richard Betts and Joe Marchese, Casa Komos Brands Group (CKBG) crafts brands that redefine categories. Their flagship and namesake Komos is currently the fastest growing ultra-luxury tequila in the world, and has become a global phenomenon, already in 29 countries in just its third year. The venture’s portfolio also includes Superbird, a premium line of bottled tequila, ready-to-drink tequila sodas, and canned cocktails carefully crafted for any occasion, and Doladira, an elevated aperitivo conceived at altitude and made at one of the best distilleries in the world. Since 2019, CKBG and Tequila Komos are pioneering innovative sustainability initiatives in Tequila, Mexico, through the Komos Foundation, proving that it is possible to produce exceptional tequila while also protecting the environment and giving back to the community.

About Green Loop

We are the first company to innovate with sustainable solutions using the waste from one of Mexico’s most emblematic industries: Tequila. Green Loop is the first Agave Bagasse Waste Recovery Center in the tequila industry (AWRC). Our main raw material is bagasse, the solid residue left after extracting the juice for tequila production. Instead of considering it waste, at Green Loop, we see it as a significant opportunity. Our company is committed to addressing this challenge by offering a solution that turns bagasse into a valuable resource, not only for the tequila industry but also for the sustainability of the planet. Green Loop has developed innovative technology that efficiently converts bagasse into biodegradable products and sustainable materials.

For More Information:

https://komos.com/