The Glendronach Unveils Limited Release Cask Strength Batch 12

SCOTLAND— The GlenDronach Distillery, hidden in the fertile landscape of the Valley of Forgue, deep in the east Highland hills, has honored centuries of craft in its latest Single Malt release. The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12 boasts exceptional depths of sherry cask maturation, carrying forth the legacy of distillery founder James Allardice since 1826, marrying Highland spirit to Spanish oak.

This twelfth batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength is a richly sherried Highland Single Malt, matured slowly in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Master Blender, Rachel Barrie, intricately composes each batch for the deepest color; the richest, most full-bodied complexity; and an enduring, elegant finish. This rare dedication, founded on almost two centuries of knowledge, is embodied in every expression of The GlenDronach.

Barrie commented: “The GlenDronach Cask Strength offers connoisseurs a deep insight into the distillery’s signature character, by bottling at the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th Century.

“Add a drop or two of water to open up the liquid and reveal a cornucopia of flavors; from rich mocha to raisin-filled fruit-cake and indulgent crème brûlée. Such is the reward of our twelfth batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength, a richly sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky matured in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.”

As with all expressions of The GlenDronach, all of the natural colors are drawn from slow maturation in Spanish oak casks.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12 is bottled at 58.2% ABV and will soon be available for an SRP of $104.99 from select retailers.

Tasting Notes

Color: Deep bronze.

Nose: Rich mocha and creamy cappuccino meld with orange and raisin-filled fruit cake, cherry liqueur and sandalwood.

Palate: A voluptuous swathe of velvety spice reveals dark chocolate tiramisu topped with flamed Seville orange peel, toasted almond and crystallized ginger.

Finish: The lingering finale of amaretto-laced mocha, morello cherry and sultana on indulgent caramelized crème brûlée.

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Nestled in the valley of Forgue, deep in the East Highland hills, is The GlenDronach, one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland. The GlenDronach is of true Highland style: a complex and full bodied spirit, perfect for slow maturation in Spanish sherry oak. At The GlenDronach Distillery, we have carried forth the tradition of our founder James Allardice since 1826, maturing our Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in the finest Spanish Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Our richly-sherried Highland Single Malts are recognised for their deep colour and complex flavour profiles, which range from the sweet fruity flavours of the Pedro Ximénez casks we select, to the dry and nutty notes of our Oloroso casks.

For More Information:

https://www.glendronachdistillery.com/