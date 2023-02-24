Van Gogh Vodka Releases Third Annual Gogh Girl Bottle for International Women’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— In celebration of the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8, award-winning Van Gogh Vodka has released a limited-edition #GoghGirl bottle designed by artist Maggie Chiang, a Taiwanese-American artist from the San Francisco Bay Area. This is the third release in the #GoghGirl campaign celebrating the work of female artists and raising money for female initiatives with every bottle sold. The new bottle, containing Van Gogh’s classic 80 proof vodka, is currently available at retail locations in select markets.

“My wife, daughter and all the amazing women in my life are the true inspiration for the Gogh Girl campaign,” said Jason Schladenhauffen, CEO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits, the exclusive importer of Van Gogh Vodka. “It is extremely fulfilling to see this campaign, now in its third year, encourage women to celebrate life’s achievements and overcome any obstacle they face.”

Schladenhauffen goes on to admire Chiang’s work. “We have been thoroughly impressed by our first two #GoghGirls and here we are again with another stunning piece of art that speaks volumes. We are excited to partner with such talented women by supporting their careers and artistic endeavors.”

Chiang’s artwork explores the relationship between humanity and nature, and the artist feels this new piece of art applies to herself and all women. “I’m like the figure on this bottle, immersed in the environment, at peace in the wilderness. At the tip of her outstretched hand is a butterfly representing my roots in Taiwan, ‘The Butterfly Kingdom,’” said Chiang. “With a deep connection to nature and a strong feminine inspiration in my life, it felt natural to create this artwork for Van Gogh Vodka’s inspiring #GoghGirl campaign.”

As part of the #GoghGirl campaign, Van Gogh Vodka donates $1 for each #GoghGirl bottle sold to a charitable organization of the artist’s choice. This year, Chiang chose The Women Eco Artists Dialog, which facilitates international networking among women artists working with ecological and social justice issues.

As a multifaceted campaign, fans have the opportunity to win framed art prints signed by the artist, Maggie Chiang. She also created two cocktail recipes using Van Gogh Vodka named Force of Nature and McMintea which can be found at vangoghvodka.com/goghgirl accompanied by her personal creative and resilience story.

The limited-edition bottle is available in 750ml and has a suggested retail price of $24.99. For more information on the #GoghGirl campaign visit vangoghvodka.com/goghgirl/ and follow hashtag #GoghGirl on Instagram.

About Van Gogh Vodka

Award-winning Van Gogh Vodka is crafted in small batches by third-generation Master Distiller Tim Vos at Distillery Cooymans International in Tilburg, Holland. The portfolio consists of 15 signature expressions: Van Gogh Vodka, Açai- Blueberry, Citroen, Cool Peach, Dutch Caramel, Dutch Chocolate, Double Espresso, Espresso, Mango, Melon, Oranje, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Raspberry, Vanilla, and Wild Appel. For more information on Van Gogh Vodka, visit vangoghvodka.com.

About Maggie Chiang

Maggie is Taiwanese-American, born and raised in sunny Los Angeles but now resides in the San Francisco Bay Area. She’s a full-time artist and part-time dreamer. Inspired by both real and fictitious places, Maggie’s illustrations evoke a longing for adventure and the pursuit of the unknown, exploring impossible landscapes and places unseen. A central theme of her art is the relationship between humanity and nature, oftentimes the underlying thread that ties together her work and establishes her individual artistic voice.

About Women Eco Artist Dialog (WEAD)

WEAD is a pioneering network of feminist eco­artists, educators, curators, and writers working toward the goal of a just and healthy world. They focus on women’s unique perspectives in ecological and social justice art. WEAD’s website, weadartists.org, serves as a virtual gallery of eco artists’ work, connects artists and curators with exhibition opportunities, and educates and enlightens through its WEAD Magazine.

For More Information:

https://www.vangoghvodka.com/goghgirl/