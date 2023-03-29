WES Brands Taps Industry Veteran Shawn Thurman as CEO and Names Executive Leadership Team

WES Brands, the company launched after the $610 million sale to Diageo of Aviation American Gin, proudly announces Shawn Thurman as Chief Executive Officer, as well as a slate of significant executive hires. The formation of the WES Brands leadership team comes at a pivotal moment as the company focuses on the growth of its existing and soon-to-launch spirits brands.

Shawn Thurman joins WES Brands from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, where he held the position of Executive Vice President, National Accounts. In his role as CEO, Thurman will oversee all aspects of WES Brands’ growing portfolio, which currently includes the Mark Wahlberg-backed Flecha Azul Tequila and Jamie Foxx’s BSB Flavored Whiskey, and leverage the national distribution network of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to propel brand growth. “WES Brands is building something really special in the beverage alcohol industry,” said Thurman, “and I’m excited to lead a team of dedicated executives who bring a wealth of experience and energy to our growing portfolio.”

Additionally, Sean Penn, a founding WES Brands team member who oversaw the company through its inception, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Penn will leverage his innovative vision and ability to build global brands by focusing on the people behind them. Before joining WES Brands, Penn spent nearly three decades building iconic spirits brands with Diageo North America (Senior Vice President, General Manager – Spirits and VP National Sales Manager – Wines), and Milestone Brands (Vice President – US Sales and Commercial Development).

WES Brands’ new executive leadership hires include Kyle Stein as President (formerly Director of Commercial Insights & Strategies at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits), Lauren Ryan-Kiyak as Senior Vice President of Marketing (formerly Head of Marketing at Charles Jacquin et Cie, and held senior roles with STOLI Group, Pernod Ricard, and Remy Cointreau) and Chris Jebbia as Senior Vice President of Finance (formerly Senior Manager of Commercial Finance at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits).

About WES Brands

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team?

For More Information:

https://wesbrandsllc.com/