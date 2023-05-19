Zero-Proof Spirits Brand Cut Above Launches Non-Alcoholic Whiskey

Cut Above Zero-Proof Spirits has introduced a new meticulously crafted, non-alcoholic whiskey to its existing award winning portfolio that already includes zero-proof Gin, Agave Blanco and Mezcal. The new whiskey, along with its siblings in the portfolio, was developed in partnership with mixologists, flavor specialists and whiskey experts to deliver an authentic product blend that pays homage to the age-old spirit, while getting the right balance of fruit sweetness, bite and the effects of wood and aging – a challenging task that took nearly three years to perfect.

“Whiskey is a complex and beautiful spirit and we wanted to be as true to its heritage and taste as possible. Although it was admittedly harder than we anticipated to replicate the spirit’s complexity, I am thrilled to deliver a truly non-alcoholic product that will please the most ardent whiskey enthusiasts,” said Cut Above founder Andrew Solis.

Notes of cherry on the nose of this Kentucky style Cut Above Zero Proof Whiskey invites the first sip. What follows is a signature balance of barreled age heartiness, hints of roasted coffee and subtle citrus that are all carried on a pleasant, malted grain background. The finish is a blend of bite and smoothness that leaves you wanting more.

The Cut Above Zero Proof Whiskey production process follows that of all offerings in the brand portfolio. Starting with pristine neutral pH water, a Master Blender combines natural flavors derived from flowers, herbs, plants, fruits, roots, barks, leaves and vegetables to create an all-natural, low calorie, no carb zero-proof spirit with less than 1 gram of sugar from the ground up.

“Going right to the source, we enlisted expert distillers from Louisville, KY to help craft Cut Above Zero Proof Whiskey. Made with natural ingredients, you get a full-on whiskey experience from the first notes of cherry, essence of oak and toasted oats to the slightly spicy finish. Makes a fantastic Old Fashioned,” Solis added.

Cut Above Whiskey is designed to replicate the flavor profile, nose and mouthfeel of a traditional whiskey spirit, allowing consumers to either reduce or replace the amount of alcohol they intake; all without sacrificing the enjoyment and experience of a properly crafted cocktail. Whether making a completely NA cocktail with 2 oz of Cut Above or a “Cut Cocktail” (lower abv / split base) made with 1 oz Cut Above and 1 oz full proof whiskey, the choice about ABV in a cocktail is always up to the Cut Above consumer.

Cut Above Whiskey (750 ml) priced at $34.99 is available for pre-order now with nationwide shipping starting June 1st at DrinkCutAbove.com.

About Cut Above

Driven by a love of cocktails and a desire to consume less alcohol, Houston based Entrepreneur and Artist Andrew Solis launched Cut Above Zero-Proof Spirits in an effort to give drinkers a choice in how they consume cocktails without sacrificing the overall social experience. The Cut Above product portfolio comprises four zero-proof spirits; Gin, Agave Blanco, Mezcal and Whiskey, each handcrafted with a specific selection of all natural ingredients and flavors.

Sustainably designed with low impact packaging, recyclable glass and reusable bottle, Cut Above’s 750 ml bottles are available for $34.99 each with nationwide shipping through DrinkCutAbove.com. Cut Above is also available in a selection of retail stores and on bar shelves across the country.

For More Information:

https://drinkcutabove.com/