Clase Azul México Announces Third Mezcal Offering — Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí

GUADALAJARA, Mexico— Clase Azul México, the Mexican luxury house known for its exquisite spirits and hospitality, has announced the release of Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí. The brand’s newest icon joins their two existing mezcals, Clase Azul Mezcal Durango and Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero.

Each mezcal in the Clase Azul icon portfolio draws inspiration from a particular Mexican state, with this latest offering paying tribute to San Luis Potosí, a naturally stunning and culturally rich state in Mexico’s Central Plateau where communities of mezcal producers employ methods passed down through generations for more than two centuries.

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí is made using green agave (Agave salmiana), a variety of agave native to the semi-desert slopes and plains of the region, which grows at an elevation of around 6,500 ft above sea level. The mezcal is made in Estación Ipiña, a small community of around 250 inhabitants, where approximately one-fifth of the population is involved in the mezcal-making process.



“We’re delighted to introduce a spirit that’s so deeply rooted in the history and landscape of its place of origin.

The generational wisdom safeguarded by the mezcal-producing community of Estación Ipiña, San Luis Potosí has given rise to a distinctive mezcal. Its unique aromatic and tasting notes reflect its traditional craftsmanship and capture the essence of the green agave used in its production,” said Viridiana Tinoco, Clase Azul México Master Distiller.

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí’s full-bodied profile stems from a time-honored regional process that involves steam cooking in vaulted stone ovens, milling in a Chilean mill and double distillation in copper stills—all traditional methods which contribute to its uniquely exquisite character. This mezcal features aromatic notes of cooked agave, caramel, green chile, sweet fruit, freshly cut grass and wildflowers, and boasts herbal flavors featuring hints of caramel, lime zest and clove, with a mineral and spiced aftertaste.

The decanter’s red color pays homage to the Huachichil, nomads of the desert landscapes of San Luis Potosí. Translated from the Nahuatl language of the Aztec, their name means “heads painted red,” as they were known to adorn themselves with red dye, emulating the plumage of the finch (Haemorhous mexicanus)—a revered guardian to their tribe. Carvings on the base represent the plains and mountains they



called home, along with green agave plants native to the region and the aforementioned finch.

The cap is handmade by Mexican artisans using a technique that creates intricate designs using colored yarn and represents the mythical red finch in light under a starry sky, keeping vigil over the dreamlike landscape of desert mountains and valleys where the Huachichil people used to wander.

Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí is available in a 1-liter decanter, 43% ABV (86 proof), for 370 USD.

About Clase Azul México

Clase Azul México was founded in 1997 in Guadalajara, Jalisco by Arturo Lomelí, who was determined to create a product as exquisite as the land it comes from. Clase Azul Tequilas and Mezcals are now available in 80 countries — including México, the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Greece, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Australia. The company’s hospitality arm, Clase Azul Destinations was recently announced as part of the brand’s transformation from Clase Azul Spirits to Clase Azul México. In 2022, Clase Azul México opened its first Destination in Los Cabos, México, which features a restaurant, La Terraza; a mixology experience at El Bar; The Clase Azul Los Cabos Boutique; an Omakase-inspired experience and an immersive tasting experience, A Taste of Culture. The company is deeply committed to craftsmanship and supports México’s artisanal community through Fundación Causa Azul, a non-profit organization dedicated to collaborating with artisan communities to improve their quality of life and preserving Mexican folk-art as part of the country’s cultural heritage and legacy.

https://www.claseazul.com/clase-azul-family/mezcal-clase-azul-san-luis