New Ready-to-Drink Art & Rev Canned Craft Cocktails Now Available Across the Country

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.– Art & Rev canned craft cocktails are now available to consumers across the United States online at ArtAndRev.com and can be shipped directly to homes. For a limited time, new customers will receive 10% off their first online order. These high ABV (9.5%-13.5%) libations pack a punch equivalent to two cocktails per can, offering a burst of fresh flavor and a crisp, clean finish. The ready-to-drink beverages are each grounded in one premium spirit—vodka, gin, whiskey, or rum—and enhanced with carefully selected, all-natural extracts and essences instead of juices to ensure they are never too sweet.

Art & Rev made a remarkable debut last summer at the Earl Giles Restaurant & Distillery in Minneapolis, quickly becoming a favorite of visitors to the popular venue. “It’s been a great experience developing these unique cocktails with the like-minded Art & Rev Team who care about quality and taste,” says Nick Kosevich, CEO of Earl Giles, voted Best Distillery by Axios Twin Cities. “Consumers have gotten too used to low ABV canned drinks that focus on convenience over flavor and premium ingredients. It’s time that changed.”

In addition to Earl Giles, consumers have been enjoying Art & Rev since last year at select locations in Kansas, Minnesota, and Missouri, including Gomer’s (MO), Bubbles (MO), Shorewood Liquor (MN), Stinson Wine, Beer, and Spirits (MN), and 13th Street Liquor & Party Shop (KS). For a complete list of locations where Art & Rev can be purchased—and to purchase online—visit ArtAndRev.com.

“We’ve been thrilled with the response in the Midwest,” says entrepreneur and company co-founder Jodi Herczeg, “and we can’t wait for cocktail enthusiasts across the country to enjoy these masterful elixirs in their own homes.”

“From awards shows to sporting events to the comfort of your own couch, any occasion is the right time to crack open a can—or a four pack!” adds co-founder Anne Clements, an Emmy award-winning film and television producer (Netflix’s Neon, Starz’s BMF, and the Sundance-winning Quinceañera).

Art & Rev is available in four delicious cocktails to start your new year right:

Vodka Soda: Boasting lovely hints of citrus using yuzu and key lime extracts for a light and sparkling cocktail

Gin Spritz: Layered with notes of blueberry, juniper, and bergamot inspired by the beaches of Italy

Rum and Coconut: A measure of fresh coconut water infused with pineapple and passionfruit extracts, along with a hint of blue agave nectar, makes for a balanced, light, and tropical cocktail

Whiskey Buck: Made with Earl Giles handcrafted ginger beer and finished with a touch of black pepper and real ginger for a rich and refreshing taste

The name Art & Rev is a play on “A&R,” a music industry term for “Artists & Repertoire”; much like A&R representatives search out the most cutting edge new musical acts, Art & Rev was created with today’s tastemakers in mind.

Art & Rev was founded by Herczeg, Clements, and brand marketing executive Megan Osowski, who worked with Kosevich to bring these unique craft cocktails from the drawing board to the bar. The team spent months perfecting the unique formulas, focused on using only the most premium spirits—including Earl Giles gin, vodka, and rum and high-quality extracts and fresh botanicals.

These creative concoctions can be poured over ice or consumed straight out of the can and are between 9.5% and 13.5% ABV, more than twice the amount found in most hard seltzers. At launch, Art & Rev will be available for online shipping to 40 of the 50 states in the U.S.; cans are available in five different four-packs including single flavors and a variety pack starting at $14.99 each. For a limited time, new customers will receive 10% off their first online order.

For More Information:

https://artandrev.com