Sazerac Barrel Select to Offer Barrel of Blanton’s Gold For Charity, Proceeds Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— For the first time, Sazerac Barrel Select (SBS), Sazerac’s single barrel release program, is holding a sweepstakes for the chance to select and purchase a barrel of Blanton’s Gold Bourbon. The Blanton’s Gold Charity Sweepstakes will be open to the public, with proceeds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The winner of the Blanton’s Gold Charity Sweepstakes will receive:

A VIP behind-the-scenes tour at Buffalo Trace Distillery for the winner and up to seven of their guests.

A private barrel selection experience where the winner will thieve, taste and select their barrel.

$20,000 prize, which may be used to purchase personalized bottles yielded from the selected barrel.

A private lunch at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

The empty barrel.

“Sazerac Barrel Select is designed to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we’re thrilled to offer Blanton’s Gold, one of the most coveted bourbons on the market,” said Diego Bianchi, Barrel Select General Manager. “We are proud to support St. Jude and their mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment.”

The Blanton’s Gold Charity Sweepstakes begins February 12, 2024. Entrants will receive one entry into the sweepstakes for every $100 donation made through the registration site. To enter and make a donation benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and to view the full official rules, visit SazeracBarrelSelect.com/drawing. All entries must be received by 11:59pm ET on February 29, 2024. The winner will be randomly drawn and notified via phone and email the week of March 4, 2024.

SBS is an exclusive, membership-based program for individuals and small groups to visit Buffalo Trace Distillery. In recent years, SBS has worked with multiple charitable organizations to raise more than $3 million for a number of great causes. Though the Blanton’s Gold Charity Sweepstakes is open to the public, SBS encourages those who are not members to sign up and participate in the quarterly drawings.

Named after Colonel Albert Blanton, one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s former presidents and legendary craftsman, Blanton’s is the world’s first single barrel bourbon. Created in 1984 by Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee., Blanton’s has become a favorite among discerning bourbon aficionados and the whiskey curious alike. Blanton’s Gold, the second bourbon created in the Blanton’s collection, is bottled at 103 proof and features powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn.

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

No purchase or donation necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of 50 U.S. or D.C, excluding NY, age 21 or older as of date of entry. Registration begins at 12:00am EST 2/12/2024 and ends at 11:59pm EST 2/29/2024. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility and full prize description, scan the QR code or directly visit www.SazeracBarrelSelect.com/drawing. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of prize award: $20,000. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc., Louisville, KY.

For More Information:

https://charity.sazeracbarrelselect.com/SBSdrawing/register.aspx?