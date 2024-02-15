This Oyster Shell Vodka is Available in a 94% Recycled Paperboard Bottle

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. — Along with the launch of its new label design, Half Shell Vodka continues to utilize its first-to-market 94% recycled paperboard packaging and boasts an intriguing craft vodka filtered with oyster shells.

Taste: All that remains from the oyster filtering process is a lower acidity and a smoother tasting experience. Coming in at 40.0% (80 Proof), Half Shell Vodka presents a subtle sweetness from American-grown corn.

Eco-conscious materials and processes: Instead of using conventional wood or coal filters, the distillery champions renewable coconut carbon filters. Produced in small batches with locally sourced ingredients, Half Shell Vodka undergoes an intricate distillation process. Living up to its name, the vodka is sent through distillation 18 times, then filtered through a blend of activated coconut carbon and oyster shells.

Strong commitment to local production: Distillery 98 sources corn from nearby farms and gives back to the community by repurposing spent grain as livestock feed. The vodka’s signature filtration process involves Gulf Coast oyster shells, which reduce acidity and create a smoother-tasting vodka through the filtration process.

Find Half Shell Vodka at the Distillery 98 tasting room located in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and 200+ liquor stores and on-premise sites throughout the entire state of Florida, including the Panhandle, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and the Tampa Bay metro area, priced at $24.99 (MSRP). Half Shell Vodka is expected to expand into California and Colorado in 2024. For a deeper dive into the brand, please visit distillery98.com

About Half Shell

Half Shell is a distinctive spirits brand informed by the unique ecology of the Florida coastline. Made from locally grown corn, distilled through an 18-plate column, and filtered through Gulf oyster shells, Half Shell lives up to both its moniker and the spirit of the Panhandle. The brand is an imprint of Distillery 98, which was founded in 2016 by Harrison Holditch and his brother-in-law and head distiller David Kapitanoff. Learn more at distillery98.com.