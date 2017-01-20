Matcha LOVE Sweetens Clean Energy Portfolio with New Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix

NEW YORK — Matcha LOVE, a revitalizing line of whole-leaf green tea powders and beverages crafted to deliver a naturally energizing boost in each sip, today announced it will unveil new Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, CA at the ITO EN booth #1562. A convenient way to enjoy the delicious flavor and gentle energy boost of popular coffee shop matcha lattes, matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix allows anyone to craft hot or cold barista-worthy matcha beverages at home in a single step by simply whisking with water, milk or any dairy-free alternative. The new product will begin shipping to retailers nationwide in March 2017.

A first for the brand, the convenient matcha powder allows both novice and bonafide green tea drinkers to reap the gentle energy boost of whole-leaf green tea, without the fuss of steeping or brewing methods. Made with a pure blend of 100 percent Japanese matcha and sugar, each scoop boasts the rich, savory taste of matcha with just the right touch of sweetness. Matcha LOVE allows tea connoisseurs to experience a refreshed approach to the coveted wellness trend, all while enjoying a naturally invigorating boost of clean energy and nutrients to stay grounded no matter where the day takes them.

“Matcha madness is here to stay and is anticipated to make an even bigger presence this year, so we’re thrilled to offer a convenient and approachable way for anyone to enjoy matcha just like they would at an expensive coffeehouse, right in their own kitchens,” said Rona Tison, Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations for ITO EN (North America) INC. “Crafted with authentically harvested, 100 percent whole-leaf green tea leaves, our Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix allows tea lovers of every level to experience the restorative powers of matcha in a warm latte or cold smoothie, and is welcomed as a strong addition to our existing line of finely-milled teas.”

Celebrating a modern take an on ancient ritual, Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix is made with vibrant, whole-leaf Japanese green tea leaves that are traditionally cultivated in Japan using time-honored farming techniques. This includes a critical shaded growth period, allowing the plant roots to draw vital nutrients into the tea leaf prior to harvest before the leaves are finely milled into a satiny powder.

The release of matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix comes in unison with the brand’s newly launched “Stay Grounded” campaign. A first for the company, the Stay Grounded initiative focuses on matcha LOVE’s honest process of green tea cultivation, and products that provide sustained energy while promoting a state of calm alertness and balance in everyday life. Matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix is a vitalizing swap for coffee and energy drinks, and is a versatile no-fuss powder that can also be blended into an energy-packed green smoothie or smoothie bowl, yogurt or a matcha dessert. Matcha LOVE Sweetened Matcha Green Tea Powder Mix is available in resealable 8 oz. packages.

The innovative product joins the brand’s extensive line of whole-leaf green tea products, including ceremonial and culinary powders, as well as ready-to-drink matcha shots and iced teas. Matcha LOVE is available at natural food stores and specialty supermarkets nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, The Fresh Market and more, as well as at ITO EN brand retail stores and online at Amazon.com. For more information on matcha LOVE and its products, please visit www.matchalove.com.

About matcha LOVE

Matcha LOVE®, is the creation of ITO EN (North America) INC., a line of revitalizing green tea powders and beverages made from vibrant and flavorful whole-leaf Japanese green tea. A modern take on an ancient ritual, matcha LOVE products deliver a balanced flow of clean energy without the crash to help you stay grounded and present with a sense of clarity and mindfulness. With a robust family of ceremonial and culinary powders, ready-to-drink matcha shots and iced teas, all matcha LOVE products harness the full vitality of the entire green tea leaf. To learn more about matcha LOVE, visit www.matchalove.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About ITO EN (North America) INC.

ITO EN (North America) INC., a subsidiary of ITO EN (Japan) LTD., is an innovative beverage industry leader dedicated to creating authentic products that embody the company’s five principles of Natural, Healthy, Safe, Well-designed and Delicious. ITO EN is specifically known as a global leader in green tea with award-winning brands, including TEAS’ TEA®, Oi Ocha, ITO EN Shots and matcha LOVE®. To learn more about ITO EN, visit www.itoen.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.