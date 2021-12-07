Publisher’s Toast: Scrambled Eggs, Lox, Onions, and Gossip

I have a long- standing tradition of going to Barney Greengrass — an Upper West Side institution serving best fish, bagels, herring and assorted spreads for breakfast — with two of my favorite beverage buddies. For over 10 years now, every few months, I sit down with two of the most knowledgeable people in the industry, Gerry Khermouch and Kenny Sadowsky, at 8:45 in the morning. We proceed to enjoy a most delectable hour and a half of great Jewish food and even better conversation.

Gerry’s Beverage Business Insights newsletter is a great source of information — and scoops — within the beverage business, and even though we chase many of the same stories, we also have had him on board as a columnist for many years. His connections, and his ability to connect the dots, are mind boggling. Kenny, better known as the “Beverage Whisperer” is also legendary in the beverage world. He knows everyone, is kind to everyone, and assists many through advice and investment. If you want to get the latest dish, he’s the go-to guy.

But what I also love about these breakfasts is the rotating cast of characters that Kenny invites. We have Wall Street analysts, hedge funders and other assorted investors, number crunchers who give the go ahead or kill for so many potential deals, and distributors and marketers who are working on the ground. We mix in a supplier or two to give their perspective on the issues that impact the packaging and supply chain. Many who have joined us have become major players since they first dined on our standard dish, scrambled eggs with lox and onions, so many years ago. Maybe, it’s the food.

We love to talk shop, talk about tastes, and to talk about people. It’s a free- wheeling discussion, mixed with laughs, digressions on the past and projections on the future. We dissect IPOs, pontificate on company sales and mourn brands that didn’t make it. We follow trends and sales numbers, always hoping for success for every brand. We love them all and we want them to make it.

These mornings are among the highlights of my beverage experience. Being together with friends is a special part of my job. As we all head to our BevNET Live next month, the gathering takes these breakfasts and blows them up large, albeit minus the lox. Being with hundreds of terrific people in Santa Monica is simply the best. I hope to see you there.

To all, I wish you a happy, healthy and safe holiday season. On to 2022, and a better time.