Argo Tea and Walgreens Collaborate with ChariTEA to Support ‘Stupid Cancer’ Non-Profit

Chicago, IL (June 5, 2017) – Argo Tea®, the nation’s leading brand of premium tea and retail cafes, today announced its first national promotional collaboration with Walgreens to celebrate National Iced Tea Month.

The multi-pronged effort is comprised of an in-store Walgreens-exclusive consumer sweepstakes, a ChariTEA® donation to Stupid Cancer® – the country’s largest young adult cancer nonprofit – and a digital media campaign to promote the National Iced Tea Month campaign. From June 4 – June 24, three flavors of Argo Tea – Carolina Honey®, Green Tea Ginger Twist® and Hibiscus Tea Sangria® – will be featured on display at Walgreens nationwide in honor of National Iced Tea Month. During the period, Argo Tea will donate 10 percent of profits of their bottled teas sold at Walgreens to Stupid Cancer.

“For years, Argo Tea has donated to nonprofits through our ChariTEA program at Argo Tea cafés across the country. With National Iced Tea Month as the backdrop, we are proud to be taking the concept to Walgreens to help support a charity that’s important to them,” said Mike Ginal, Vice President of Marketing at Argo Tea. “We are incredibly impressed with the work that Stupid Cancer is doing to make a difference in the lives of those affected by young adult cancer and couldn’t be prouder to help support the movement.”

“Stupid Cancer is dedicated to making the lives of those impacted by young adult cancer better with international conferences, online and offline support and the platform to be vocal about their disease,” CEO and Founder Matthew Zachary said. “Argo Tea and Walgreens understand the unique needs young adults, their family and friends have when cancer disrupts the norm. We are excited to reach new audiences through this collaboration.”

Additionally, Argo Tea is offering a Walgreens-exclusive sweepstakes for the chance to win an Argo Tea-branded cooler. Consumers who purchase three bottles of Argo Tea at Walgreens – from June 1 – July 15 – can text “ARGO” to 35227 and upload their receipt for a chance to win one of a thousand coolers being given away. The sweepstakes will be supported with in-store point-of-sale.For complete rules and alternate entry, visit https://www.argotea.com.

The National Iced Tea month collaboration will be enhanced with a digital marketing campaign comprised of email marketing, social media and paid digital media to drive awareness of Stupid Cancer, the ChariTEA program with Walgreens and the national consumer sweepstakes.

For more information about Argo Tea, please visit www.argotea.com and follow the brand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/argotea as well as Twitter and Instagram @argotea

About Argo Tea

Since brewing its first cup of tea in 2003, Argo Tea has quickly become a household name and leading multi-channel, branded beverage company. Its ready-to-drink teas in Argo Tea’s iconic bottles are now available in over 50,000 outlets nationwide through partnerships with premier retailers that value its brand-defining commitment to quality, sustainability and healthy living. With nearly 50 Argo Tea cafés globally, it has established a brand building marketing platform that serves over 10 million cups of tea annually fueling its innovation. Argo Tea’s menu includes all natural-tea based signature drinks, over 30varieties of loose-leaf teas, premium coffee, fresh-baked pastries, specialty foods, and a selection of tea ware and accessories.

About Stupid Cancer

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Stupid Cancer, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is the largest charity that makes cancer suck less for those touched by young adult cancer. Founded in 2007 by Matthew Zachary, the innovative, award-winning and evidence-based programs and services serve as a global bullhorn to propel the young adult cancer movement forward. Stupid Cancer comprehensively addresses young adult cancer through advocacy, research, support, outreach, awareness, mobile health and social media. For more information, visit stupidcancer.org.