Arteasan Expands Distribution with UNFI

MIAMI BEACH, FL (April 19, 2017) – Arteasans Beverages (“Arteasan”), makers of a 5-calorie ready-to-drink iced tea infusions, today announced new distribution through UNFI Next, United Natural Foods’ pioneer program designed to identify and grow emerging brands. This strategic partnership with the leading national distributor of natural products will enable Arteasan to expand its reach to retailers and consumers along the EastCoast and nationwide.

Arteasan 5-calorie tea infusions, which launched in June 2016, currently retail in more than 300 specialty stores and chains in NYC.

“This growth is mostly due to our own distribution and efforts to build relationships with independent retailers and smaller grocery chains one by one,” said Fernando Rodriguez, Arteasan Founder and CEO. “This new partnership with UNFI will generate explosive growth for Arteasan, connecting us with more retailers and consumers than ever before.”

Arteasan infusions strategically tie into four key trends in the beverage industry.

“We are thrilled that UNFI Next has recognized us as trendsetters in our category,” said Corina Flushing, Arteasan Co-Founder and COO. “Not only is Arteasan a RTD tea, the fastest growing beverage category in grocery, but it also taps into the exploding 5-calorie market and delivers natural functionality. It’s the first and only product of its kind. And, by sourcing only non-GMO certified ingredients, our infusions also align with the market’s growing preference for natural, unadulterated products.”

Arteasan will maximize the impact of this new distribution partnership, which went into effect in April 2017, by participating in the upcoming UNFI/Haddon House Show in May and by continuing to actively support retailers through its aggressive demos and partnerships program.

About Arteasans Beverages

Arteasans Beverages crafts delicious ready-to-drink 5-calorie iced tea infusions that contain less than 1 gram of sugar per bottle. Arteasan infusions blend fragrant teas with sumptuous fruits and unexpected botanicals from 5 continents and over 20 countries with the mission to deliver “a world of good” in every bottle. Currently available in four flavors, Arteasan beverages are naturally functional, non-GMO certified, OU Kosher, vegan and gluten free. Founded by Fernando Rodriguez and Corina Flushing in 2014, Arteasans Beverages is based in North Miami Beach,Florida. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.arteasan.com.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods is celebrating its 40-year anniversary of delivering healthier food options to more people. The Company carries and distributes more than 100,000 products to more than 43,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada. United Natural Foods serves a wide variety of sales channels including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retailers, eCommerce and food service. For more information, please visit theCompany’s website at www.unfi.com.