Arteasan Secures Distribution with Hana Food and BCS

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (May 24, 2017) — Arteasans Beverages (“Arteasan”), makers of 5-calorie ready-to-drink iced tea infusions, today announced new partnerships with distributors BCS International Corp. and Hana Food Distributors, Inc. that will bolster the company’s current distribution in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, respectively.

Arteasan 5-calorie tea infusions, which launched in New York in June 2016, are currently sold in more than 300 specialty stores and chains in NYC and over 80 prime locations in South Florida.

“By partnering with two of the top distributors in the natural industry, we can more quickly expand in strategic states and thereby strengthen our presence in our core region — the East Coast,” said Fernando Rodriguez, Arteasan Founder and CEO. “These new relationships represent the next step in our journey to becoming a national brand.”

Together, BCS and Hana Food have built a significant clientele base, servicing more than 1500 retailers combined. The companies’ far-reaching networks as well as their experienced, on-the-ground sales teams will help Arteasan connect with retailers and consumers who were previously out of reach.

“With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time for us to expand distribution and reach new customers,” explains Corina Flushing, Arteasan Co-Founder and COO. “People are seeking a refreshing, better-for-you beverage to beat the heat, and we’re certain that our one-of-a-kind 5-calorie functional iced teas will quickly become a season favorite.”

This news comes on the heels of the recently announced partnership with UNFI Next, United Natural Foods’ pioneer program designed to identify and grow emerging brands. Since launching its 5-calorie infusions last June, Arteasan has focused on expansion by finding the right partners and distributors to help the brand reach strategic new markets and accounts.

About Arteasans Beverage

Arteasans Beverages crafts delicious ready-to-drink 5-calorie iced tea infusions that contain less than 1 gram of sugar per bottle. Arteasan infusions blend fragrant teas with sumptuous fruits and unexpected botanicals from 5 continents and over 20 countries with the mission to deliver “a world of good” in every bottle. Currently available in four flavors, Arteasan beverages are naturally functional, non-GMO certified, OU Kosher, vegan and gluten-free. Founded by Fernando Rodriguez and Corina Flushing in 2014, Arteasans Beverages is based in North Miami Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.arteasan.com or contact info@arteasan.com.

